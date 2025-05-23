Leganes vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

Leganes and Real Valladolid draw the curtain on their La Liga campaign when they lock horns at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Saturday. While the visitors have been relegated, Borja Jimenez’s Leganes are two points away from safety, making this weekend’s clash a must-win one to preserve their top-flight status.

Ad

Leganes picked up three huge points in their push for survival, with a 1-0 victory over Las Palmas at the Gran Canaria Stadium last Sunday. It followed a 3-0 defeat to Villarreal on May 14, which snapped their four-match unbeaten run in the league.

Leganes have 37 points from 37 games to sit 18th in the standings, two points behind 17th-placed Espanyol just above the relegation zone.

Valladolid, meanwhile, were left empty-handed yet again, with a 1-0 defeat to Alaves at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium last time out.

Ad

Trending

Alvaro Rubio’s men have lost 11 games on the bounce in the league and are on a run of 18 games without a win, losing 17, since a 1-0 victory over Real Betis in January.

It has been a truly forgettable campaign for Valladolid, whose relegation has been confirmed, as they sit rock-bottom in the points table with 16 points from 37 games.

Leganes vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leganes hve eight wins from the last 18 meeting with Valladolid, losing five.

Leganes are unbeaten in five games against Rubio’s men, winning two, since a 1-0 loss in Januaray at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium.

Valladolid are on a run of 12 away defeats across competitions since a 4-2 victory over Real Avila on December 3.

Leganes have won one of their last five home games — losing twice— with a 3-2 victory over Espanyol on May 11 being the exception.

Ad

Leganes vs Real Valladolid Prediction

It's now or never for Leganes in their bid to salvage their campaign, as they head into the season finale. This is a dead rubber for the already-relegated Valladolid, so expect Leganes to come away with all three points at home.

Prediction: Leganes 2-0 Valladolid

Leganes vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leganes to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of their last seven encounters.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More