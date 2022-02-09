Leganes vs Real Zaragoza prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

The Spanish Segunda Division returns this weekend and will see Leganes host Real Zaragoza at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque on Friday night.

Leganes have had mixed performances and results of late. They played out a goalless draw against Tenerife last time out and benefited massively from wasteful finishing on the part of their opponents to pick up a point.

The home side sit 16th in the league table with 30 points from 26 games. They will now be targeting a win on Friday as they look to strengthen their chances of survival.

Like their hosts, Real Zaragoza's last outing ended in a draw. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Malaga, with Eugeni Valderrama scoring the equalizer from the penalty spot. The visitors perhaps deserved more from their last game but had to settle for one point.

Real Zaragoza are joint on points with their Friday hosts but sit three places lower in the league table due to a slightly lesser goal difference.

Leganes vs Real Zaragoza Head-to-Head

There have been exactly 10 meetings between Leganes and Real Zaragoza. The home side have won half those games while the visitors have won just twice. The other three meetings between the sides have ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash back in November. Leganes won the game 2-0.

Leganes Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L

Real Zaragoza Form Guide: D-D-D-D-L

Leganes vs Real Zaragoza Team News

Leganes

Manager Mehdi Nafti will be without Luis Perea and Fede Vico on Friday as the Spanish duo are both out with injuries.

Injured: Luis Perea, Fede Vico

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Zaragoza

Francho Serrano came off injured late in the game against Malaga and is now expected to miss Friday's game. The midfielder joins Daniel Lasure and Carlos Martin Vigaray on the injured list for the visitors.

Injured: Francho Serrano, Daniel Lasure, Carlos Martin Vigaray

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leganes vs Real Zaragoza Predicted XI

Leganes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Asier Riesgo; Xavier Quiintilla, Kenneth Omeruo, Javier Hernandez, Allan Nyom; Ruben Pardo, Recio; Lazar Randelovic, Juan Munoz, Jose Manuel Arnaiz; Jon Bautista

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cristian Alvarez; Pep Chavarria, Jair Amador, Lluis Lopez, Alejandro Frances; Eugeni Valderrama, Radosav Petrovic, Sergio Bermejo; Juan Narvaez, Ivan Azon, Borja Sainz

Leganes vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

Leganes are unbeaten and have not conceded any goals in back-to-back games after losing three of their four matches prior and keeping one clean sheet in 10.

Real Zaragoza are on a seven-game winless run across all competitions and have drawn their last four league games on the bounce. They are winless in their last six league games on the road and that run should extend to seven matches this Friday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Leganes 1-1 Real Zaragoza

Edited by Peter P