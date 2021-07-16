5 legendary footballers who missed crucial penalties for their national teams

England suffered another penalty heartbreak at a major tournament when they lost to Italy in the UEFA Euro 2020 final at the Wembley on Sunday. Marcus Rashford hit the post, while Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka's spot-kicks to take the European Championship trophy to Rome.

The England players, along with manager Gareth Southgate, received a lot of criticism. Many people questioned Southgate for selecting Rashford, Sancho and the 19-year old Saka for penalties ahead of other experienced players, who were on the pitch.

While losing the final on penalties will definitely hurt, the criticism of the three players is totally unwarranted. The fact that these players are being racially abused for having the guts to step up and take penalties is not at all acceptable. Why blame Saka, Rashford and Sancho when some of the best players have missed key penalties over the years?

Here we take a look at five legendary players who missed crucial penalties for their countries:

#5 David Beckham, England vs Portugal, 2004 Euro Quarter-final

David Beckham blazed his penalty over against Portugal in the UEFA Euro 2004 quarterfinal.

It was yet another heartbreaking exit for England from a major international tournament after they lost on penalties against Portugal in the quarter-final of UEFA Euro 2004.

Both teams could not be separated after 120 minutes after they played out an enthralling 2-2 draw, resulting in another dreadful penalty shootout for England.

First up was captain David Beckham, who stepped up for the Three Lions. He had missed his previous two penalties for England (including one earlier in the tournament). This must have surely played at the back of his mind, as he appeared to slip while taking the penalty, missing the goal by some distance.

The shot sent a clump of turf flying with it, and Beckham pointed to the rough penalty spot, but it meant little as it handed Portugal an advantage.

It was the worst possible start for a team whose confidence in penalty shootouts was already low. Portugal eventually went on to win the shootout 6-5 as an entire team and nation were devastated and denied in the cruellest possible way.

#4 Zico, Brazil vs France, 1986 FIFA World Cup Quarter-final

Zico was unable to win the 1986 FIFA World Cup for Brazil.

Zico is one of the few legendary footballers in the world who have never won the FIFA World Cup.

He is one of the greatest ever players to don a Brazil shirt and is their fifth-highest goalscorer of all time, scoring 48 goals in 71 games. But despite that, he was never able to get his hands on the coveted trophy.

In Brazil's quarter-final in the 1986 FIFA World Cup against France, the game was level going into the final 15 minutes. Careca opened the scoring for Brazil before Michael Platini equalised for France. Zico, who was on the bench due to injury, came off the bench and just minutes later, his side were awarded a penalty.

Careca and Socrates, who had already scored from the spot earlier in the tournament, were on the pitch, but it was Zico who stepped up to take the spot-kick. Unfortunately, his penalty was saved by the keeper, and the game went to a shootout.

Zico scored in the shootout, but misses from Socrates and Julio Caesar meant Brazil were sent packing. It turned out to be Zico's final World Cup game for Brazil.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav