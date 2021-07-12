Legia Warsaw vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Champions League is back with a set of qualifiers for the new season as Legia Warsaw lock horns with Bodo/Glimt at the Polish Army Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have adopted a similar approach to the game and will want to get to the next round this week.

Legia Warsaw have been in excellent goalscoring form in recent weeks and will be confident going into this game. The Polish giants do have a few defensive issues to resolve and will need to step up this week.

Bodo/Glimt, on the other hand, took the Norwegian Eliteserien by storm last year and will want to make the most of their purple patch. The Scandinavian club can pack a punch and will need to be at its best in this crucial encounter.

Legia Warsaw vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head

Legia Warsaw have a good record against Bodo/Glimt and have won the only game played between the two teams. Bodo/Glimt have never defeated Legia Warsaw in an official fixture and will want to create another piece of history on Wednesday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 3-2 victory for Legia Warsaw. Mahir Emreli scored a brace on the day and will want to replicate his heroics this week.

Legia Warsaw form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Bodo/Glimt form guide: L-D-L-W-L

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Legia Warsaw vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

Tomas Pekhart could feature in this game

Legia Warsaw

Tomas Pekhart represented Czech Republic at Euro 2020 and might be available for selection in this game. Legia Warsaw are unlikely to make drastic changes to a winning combination going into this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Tomas Pekhart

Suspended: None

Bodo/Glimt need to win this game. Image Source: Eurosport

Bodo/Glimt

Morten Konradsen was sent off in the first leg against Legia Warsaw and is suspended for this game. Bodo/Glimt have impressive players at their disposal and have a point to prove this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Morten Konradsen

Legia Warsaw vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI

Legia Warsaw Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Artur Boruc; Artur Jedrzejczyk, Mattias Johansson, Mateusz Hołownia; Kacper Skibicki, Bartosz Slisz, Andre Martins, Filip Mladenovic; Ernest Muci, Kacper Kostorz; Mahir Emreli

👊5 crucial days, 2 massive matches, 1 incredible opportunity.



Pick the @LegiaWarszawa match you would like to attend for a chance to win two tickets.



👉Enter: https://t.co/9sz8y9tmoX



⚡ $CHZ pic.twitter.com/P353Y9cGYc — ☘️Socios.com (@socios) July 10, 2021

Bodo/Glimt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nikita Haikin; Alfons Sampsted, Marius Lode, Brede Moe, Marius Hoibraten; Sondre Brunstad Fet, Patrick Berg, Ulrik Saltnes; Hugo Vetlesen, Pernambuco, Erik Botheim

Legia Warsaw vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Legia Warsaw have established themselves as one of Poland's strongest teams and are one of the favourites to get through the qualification round. Mahir Emreli is excellent form at the moment and could make an impact in this game.

Bodo/Glimt nearly managed to stun their opponents in the first leg and will want to go a step further this week. Legia Warsaw are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to hold out for an aggregate victory.

Prediction: Legia Warsaw 1-1 Bodo/Glimt

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi