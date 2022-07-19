Legia Warsaw vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | 20th July | 2022 Club friendlies

Legia Warsaw will host Celtic at the Polish Army Stadium in the Polish capital on Wednesday in a friendly to honour departing goalkeeper Artur Boruc.

He's a legend at both clubs, having spent five years with Celtic, making 221 appearances and winning six titles, and eight years with Warsaw across two spells. During his first stint in his native Poland, Boruc won the league and the league cup before adding another top-flight title with them last year. The 42-year-old is now set to hang up his boots to call time on his 24-year-long career.

Warsaw have started their 2022-23 season, while Celtic play their penultimate friendly game of the summer before kickstarting their Scottish Premiership campaign.

Legia Warsaw vs Celtic Head-To-Head

Warsaw and Celtic have met only twice, both in the 2014 UEFA Champions League second qualifying round.

The Polish outfit won the first leg 4-1 at home before pulling off a 2-0 victory in Glasgow. However, they fielded an ineligible player in the tie, so UEFA handed Celtic a 3-0 walkover.

Legia Warsaw Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-L.

Celtic Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W.

Legia Warsaw vs Celtic Team News

Legia Warsaw

It's only a friendly, and Warsaw resume their league campaign on Saturday, which means manager Kosta Runjaic could make wholesale changes to his side. Artur Boruc should feature at some point for his farewell appearance.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Celtic

The Hoops have most of their pre-season squad available, and Boruc could play one of the two halves for them.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Legia Warsaw vs Celtic Predicted XIs

Legia Warsaw (4-3-3): Dominik Hladun; Lindsay Rose, Mattias Johansson, Josue, Ihor Kharatin; Kacper Skibicki, Jurgen Celhaka, Jakub Kisiel; Kacper Skwierczynski, Lirim Kastrati, Wiktor Kaminski.

Celtic (4-3-3): Benjamin Siegrist; Christopher Jullien, Stephen Welsh, Greg Taylor, Michael Johnston; Yosuke Ideguchi, David Turnbull, Joao Filipe; Owen Moffat, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Johnny Kenny.

Legia Warsaw vs Celtic Prediction

Warsaw could play a largely weakened side, as they have one eye on their upcoming league clash with Zaglebie on Saturday.

Celtic, meanwhile, aren't done with their pre-season yet and could continue their preparations by playing a strong lineup, which means they could win here.

Prediction: Legia Warsaw 1-2 Celtic.

