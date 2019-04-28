Leicester 3-0 Arsenal: 3 reasons why Arsenal lost another away game

Arsenal were never in the game

Arsenal’s top 4 hopes suffered a dent as they lost another away game at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Arsenal were never in the game and it has been the same story in all away matches this season. Arsenal were reduced to 10 men before the break when Ainsley Maitland-Niles was dismissed and it was an uphill task to compete after that and the Arsenal defenders had a long day. Unai Emery would be a worried man as shipping 2-3 goals so easily in all matches is worrisome for a team with big European hopes.

Youri Tielemans opened the scoring early in the second half and then the body language of the Gunners dropped so drastically that it seems they have lost all hopes of securing a Champions League spot through the league route.

Here are 3 reasons why Arsenal lost so easily:

#1 Silly error by Maitland-Niles

The Arsenal right back has benefited the most from the new regime under Unai Emery but it is also a learning season for Maitland-Niles. And today’s game would be a great learning experience for Ainsley. His 36th minute tackle on Maddison was needless, naïve and very costly for his team. He was already on a yellow card and though the second yellow was a tough call, he literally gave the referee no chance with the type of tackle he went for.

Once Arsenal were down to 10 men, it was almost an impossible task as they did not have Ramsey or Ozil to hold more possession. Xhaka and Torreira played catch up throughout and gave their team no chance of enjoying sustained possession.

Unai Emery is still not clear about the formation he wants to use at Arsenal, but it looks like the type of players he wants is more important right now as the current crop doesn’t seem to be competent enough to execute the strategies.

