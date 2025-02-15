Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal: Gunners Player Ratings as super-sub Mikel Merino bags brace on the road

Arsenal needed a brace from super-sub Mikel Merino to get the better of relegation-threatened Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. The stubborn Foxes refused to budge for most of the match until Ethan Nwaneri assisted Merino in the 81st minute. The Spaniard doubled his tally six minutes later when Leandro Trossard set him up to see the Gunners secure all three points on the road.

Ad

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya- 7/10

The Spaniard was solid albeit idle in Arsenal's win. He made two saves in the game and claimed a clean sheet for his efforts in goal.

Jurrien Timber- 7/10

The Dutch defender had a solid game for the Gunners on the road. He made nine defensive actions and completed 40 of 49 passes.

William Saliba- 7/10

The French defender played well for the Gunners. Saliba made eight defensive actions, winning three and losing three of the six duels he entered.

Ad

Trending

Gabriel Maghales- 7/10

The Brazilian had a solid game alongside William Saliba to help his side keep a clean sheet against the Foxes. He made six defensive actions and won six out of the 10 duels he entered.

Myles Lewis-Skelly- 7/10

The young defender had a solid game for Arsenal before he was withdrawn. He completed 32 of 35 passes and made five defensive actions before he was taken off. He made a last-ditch clearance to stop a big chance for Leicester at 0-0.

Ad

Declan Rice- 7/10

The former West Ham United captain performed well in the Gunners' win over Leicester City. He made seven defensive actions and completed 24 of 29 passes.

Thomas Partey- 7.5/10

The 31-year-old Premier League star had a fine game before he was taken off with 15 minutes left to play. He made seven recoveries and won five out of seven duels in a solid performance.

Martin Odegaard- 7/10

The Norwegian midfielder was solid for Arsenal in their clash with the relegation-threatened Foxes. He completed the most passes (59) in the match.

Ad

Ethan Nwaneri- 8.5/10

The forward had a fine game for the Gunners and bagged the assist for the opening goal. He was easily the best player on the pitch. he completed the most dribbles (6), the most tackles (3), won the most duels (12), and struck the woodwork once.

Raheem Sterling- 5.5/10

The forward had a poor game before he was taken off with 20 minutes to go. He failed to complete the three dribbles he attempted, was caught offside twice, and lost all five duels he entered.

Ad

Leandro Trossard- 8/10

The Belgian had a solid game before he was withdrawn in the final minute of regulation time. He set up Mikel Merino to double his side's lead and confirm the three points.

Arsenal substitutions

Mikel Merino- 8/10

The Spaniard came on for the final 20 minutes of the game and scored the opening goal in the 81st minute before doubling his tally six minutes later. He was a fabulous introduction by Mikel Arteta, who decided the game.

Ad

Riccardo Calafiori- 6.5/10

The Italian defender came on late and helped his side win against the Foxes. He had 12 touches and completed five passes.

Jorginho- 6.5/10

The former Chelsea star came on late in the game but helped the North London side win. He managed eight touches in the match and completed five passes.

Kiernan Tierney- NA

The former Celtic star came on in the final minute of regulation time and did not have enough time to affect the game for Arsenal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback