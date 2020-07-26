Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United: 5 Hits and Flops | EPL 2019-20

Leicester City gave it their all but it proved to be not enough on the evening as Manchester United eked out 3 points in a hard-fought contest at King Power Stadium. Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot in the 71st minute to give Manchester United the lead before Lingard stole the ball from Schmeichel's feet and put the game beyond doubt in the 98th minute.

With a spot in the Champions League up for grabs, Manchester United needed just a point to progress. However, Leicester City needed a win to confirm qualification. The Foxes put their noses to the grindstone but the Red Devils stepped up and prevented them from getting on the scorecard.

Chelsea won their game 2-0 against Wolves after two first-half stoppage time goals from Olivier Giroud and Mason Mount. United finishes 3rd on the Premier League table while Leicester will have to contend with the Europa League having finished 5th.

And so United have reached the promised land and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought UEFA Champions League back to Old Trafford.

"I think the boys have done a great achievement." 🤩



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has labelled Manchester United's 3⃣rd place finish as "wonderful" following their 2-0 win against #LCFC on the final day of the Premier League season. pic.twitter.com/HMv7q3Vjy7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 26, 2020

Let's take a look at the 5 hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit- Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Anthony Martial wins the all important penalty for Manchester United

Anthony Martial has been exceptional for Manchester United post restart and he caused the Leicester backline a lot of problems with his movement. Though he wasn't at his best, he still looked hungry to get goalside and it was Martial who won Manchester United the penalty after expertly knocking the ball away from the converging Morgan and Evans.

Martial had a really good season and will be a bit disappointed that he couldn't outscore his striking partner Marcus Rashford but that is not a worry that United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to share.

- Rejuvenated Paul Pogba

- Introduced the explosive Mason Greenwood

- Signed creative mastermind Bruno Fernandes

- Developed the Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial partnership



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brings Champions League football back to Old Trafford.#MUFC pic.twitter.com/S5duRNTqxt — bet365 (@bet365) July 26, 2020

#4 Flop- Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City)

Jesse Lingard steals the ball from Schmeichel

Schmeichel didn't have a lot to do and was tidy between the sticks whenever called upon until a moment of madness gave Manchester United the surety they were seeking though some could say that it perhaps came too late to be consequential.

Despite that, Schmeichel had one last chance to force the ball into United's half to start a final attack. However, he tried to be too cheeky against an incoming Jesse Lingard who stole the ball from his feet and made it 2-0 for United in the 98th minute.

On a day when Leicester couldn't afford a lapse in concentration, Schmeichel did not exactly hold up.