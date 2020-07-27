Leicester City 0-2 Manchester United: Player Ratings as Red Devils pip Foxes to Champions League berth | Premier League 2019-20

Two drastically different finishes to the Premier League season from Manchester United and Leicester City saw the Red Devils claim a spot in next season's Champions League at the expense of the Foxes, who end the season in fifth place.

Bruno Fernandes' penalty in the second half was added to by an injury-time goal from Jesse Lingard, as United finished the season in third place ahead of Frank Lampard's Chelsea on goal difference.

FULL-TIME Leicester 0-2 Man Utd



Man Utd finish in third place as Leicester drop to fifth #LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/wlcoRtCkRM — Premier League (@premierleague) July 26, 2020

The home side grew into the game after a nervy start, adopting a deep, structured defence and attempting to catch their visitors out on the counter-attack. Their plan nearly paid off as well, but neither goalkeeper was tested in a tightly-contested opening half.

The game opened up in the second half as the home side chased the all-important goal, with all the action coming in the final 20 minutes. Jonny Evans gave away a penalty after bringing down Anthony Martial in the box, one which Fernandes duly converted.

As the Foxes threw caution to the wind and went in search of the leveller, they left spaces in behind for United to attack.

First, it was Jonny Evans who was sent off for diving in dangerously on McTominay in the 94th minute, before Kasper Schmeichel's lapse of concentration in the 98th minute saw Jesse Lingard dispossess him and score into an empty net.

The result means that Manchester United finish third after a strong second half of the season while Leicester, who spent the majority of the campaign in the Champions League places, slipped to fifth.

On a satisfying evening for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils, here are the player ratings for both sides.

Leicester City:

Kasper Schmeichel: 4/10

Schmeichel's error allowed United to add a second goal to their tally

A mixed outing for Schmeichel, as he was barely tested in normal time apart for the penalty.

A lapse of concentration deep into added time saw Lingard dispossess him on the edge of his box to roll the ball into an empty net.

James Justin: 6/10

Matched up against the formidable threat of Marcus Rashford on the right side of defence. The youngster put in a calm and composed performance, making several crucial interceptions.

Wes Morgan: 6/10

Leicester City's veteran skipper used all of his experience in his central defensive role, showing great positional sense to keep United out for most of the game. He was powerless to prevent either goal and was one of their better performers on the night.

Jonny Evans: 4/10

A disappointing end to the season for the former Manchester United defender, as he sent off in added time

One of Leicester's star performers this season, the former Manchester United man was an assured presence in the Leicester backline, repelling a series of United attacks.

Although he was left with no option but to make the tackle that gave away the penalty, his red card came from a reckless tackle born out of desperation.

Luke Thomas: 6/10

Part of a resolute and determined Leicester City backline, Thomas matched up well against Greenwood and Wan-Bissaka down Leicester's left-wing. Could have contributed more in an attacking sense, as he found himself in several promising crossing positions but was understandably tentative in sending the ball in.

Wilfried Ndidi: 5/10

Leicester's midfield destroyer-in-chief was instrumental in their dogged defensive display but was unable to provide anything going forward.

Hamza Choudhury: 6/10

Choudhury was charged with breaking up Manchester United's attacking play by sitting in front of the Leicester defence, a role he played very well until he was dispossessed in the move that led to the penalty.

Youri Tielemans: 6/10

The Belgian midfielder was Leicester's creative outlet from midfield and was in charge of playing the crucial passes in the final third.

However, a lack of movement in front of him limited his ability to affect the game much before he was taken off in the second half.

Marc Albrighton: 6/10

Deployed in an unfamiliar right wing-back role, Albrighton was full of running and desire and put in a couple of dangerous crosses from his position on the right-wing.

Kelechi Iheanacho: 5/10

An underwhelming showing from the young Nigerian, who wasted a couple of promising positions in the first half by dallying on the ball instead of playing in a teammate or taking a shot on himself.

Jamie Vardy: 5/10

Leicester's most significant goal threat was deprived of the ball by United's defenders and forced to feed off scraps for the whole game. However, Vardy does take home the Golden Boot thanks to a fantastic first half of the season.

Substitutes:

Ayoze Perez: 5/10

Brought on for Iheanacho just after Leicester went behind, the Spaniard put himself about and made life difficult for the United back four, but to little effect.

Dennis Praet: 5/10

Praet replaced Tielemans in central midfield for the Foxes as part of a triple substitution from Rodgers but was unable to unlock the United defence.

Harvey Barnes: 4/10

Scuffed one of Leicester's best opportunities straight into the hands of David de Gea and was largely anonymous during his time on the pitch

Demarai Gray: 5/10

Looked lively out on the right-wing after coming on for Albrighton and won a couple of free-kicks, but his delivery into the box was disappointing.

George Hirst: N.A.

A late Hail Mary substitution for Leicester City with about two minutes left to play but was unable to affect the game in such a short space of time.