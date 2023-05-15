Leicester City 0-3 Liverpool: Player ratings for Reds as Curtis Jones double sinks relegation-battling Foxes | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool beat Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Monday (May 15) to extend their winning run in the competition to seven games.

A first-half brace from Curtis Jones was followed by a stunner from Trent Alexander-Arnold as the Reds pushed the Foxes to the brink of relegation. Coming into the game on the back of a searing run, Jurgen Klopp's troops were favourites to prevail but took some time to open up their beleaguered hosts.

After coming agonisingly close on a few occasions, Jones finally broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute with a cool finish at the back post from Salah's cross. He doubled his and the Reds' tally five minutes later with a spectacular lob over Leciestes goalkeeper Daniel Iversen after Salah had fed him once more.

The hosts, who sat in 19th position at the start of the game, had resigned themselves to fate and offered no real challenge to the Reds. The Anfield outfit continued their dominance after the restart and added a third with Alexander-Arnold rounding off a free-kick after Salah had tapped it into his path.

The Egyptian ace had a glorious chance to make it 4-0 after racing through on goal with only Iversen to beat but smashed his effort into the stands.

Nonetheless, it was a clinical victory for the high-flying Liverpool side, who kept the pressure on the top and now sit just a point behind Manchester United and Newcastle United. Both teams have a game in hand over them, though, but should they slip up, the Reds will be ready to pounce.

As for Leicester, their hopes of survival took another blow, as they remain two points adrift of safety with just two games remaining. On that note, here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 7/10

The Liverpool custodian was up to the challenge yet again and made four saves, including a full-stretch one to deny Harvey Barnes. He also bagged his 13th clean sheet of the league season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.5/10

He was too sloppy in possession, losing the ball a staggering 33 times, but redeemed himself with a spectacular goal in the 71st minute to seal the deal for Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konate - 7.5/10

The Frenchman kept things tidy at the back and read the game well to keep Leicester's attackers at bay. He also made two clearances and tackles apiece as well as an interception.

Virgil van Dijk - 7.5/10

The Dutchman stood tall in the face of Leicester's rare forays in Liverpool's area and made four clearances.

Andrew Robertson - 6.5/10

The Scotsman ran at full pelt but was lacking in end product.

Jordan Henderson - 7.5/10

The Liverpool captain was at the heart of his side's play and was involved in creating Jones' second goal.

Fabinho - 8/10

Fabinho was key to dictating Liverpool's tempo and won the midfield battle with ease. He completed five tackles and won eight ground duels.

Curtis Jones - 8.5/10

A rare productive evening in front of goal for the midfielder, who dominated proceedings in the opening stanza with tremendous authority. Both his finishes were sublime, especially the second one.

Mohamed Salah - 9/10

So often the goalscoring talisman for Liverpool, the Egyptian turned provider and bagged a hat-trick of assists. He wasted a glorious chance to get on the scoresheet in the 78th minute, slicing his effort wide off the post despite having only goalkeeper Daniel Iversen to beat.

Cody Gakpo - 6/10

The Dutchman led the line for Liverpool in what was a great chance to make his case, but he ended up spurning the opportunity with a disappointing performance, attacking-wise. He was key to winning possession for the Reds in midfield and driving them forward, with nine ground duels and five tackles.

Luis Diaz - 6.5/10

He had the pace to trouble Leicester but lacked the end product. The Colombian didn't muster a single shot on target either and lost possession 18 times.

Liverpool substitutes ratings against Leicester City

James Milner (74' for Henderson) - 6/10

The outgoing midfielder struggled to get involved after coming on.

Diogo Jota (74' for Diaz) - 6.5/10

With the game already done and dusted, Jota didn't feel like adding much.

Fabio Carvalho (84' for Jones) - N/A

He needs more time to showcase his talents.

Harvey Elliott (88' for Salah) - N/A

He got a few minutes under his belt.

