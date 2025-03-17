Leicester City 0-3 Manchester United: Red Devils Player ratings as Bruno Fernandes brilliance the difference again 

Bruno Fernandes continued to drag Manchester United kicking and screaming towards a potentially respectable finish at the end of the season with another masterful performance against Leicester City. The Portuguese magnifico followed up his midweek hattrick with two assists and a goal to move the Red Devils within seven points of the top half of the English Premier League.

The Portuguese star first set up Rasmus Hojlund for his first goal for the club since December 12 in the 28th minute with a delicious ball before poking the ball through to Alejandro Garnacho in the 67th minute to secure the win.

However, Bruno Fernandes could not resist getting on the scoreboard himself and flashed a glorious shot into the back of the net in the 90th minute to wrap up the win over the Foxes.

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana - 8/10

The Manchester United keeper had a good game against the Premier League strugglers. He made three saves and seven recoveries to bag a clean sheet at the final whistle.

Victor Lindelof- 7/10

Victor Lindelof had a solid game for the Red Devils away at Leicester City. He completed 23 of 26 passes and won four of 10 duels in the match.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7.5/10

The Dutch defender was solid on the road for the Red Devils against the Foxes. He won six of 11 duels and completed 34 of 44 passes.

Ayden Heaven- 8/10

Ayden Heaven was brilliant for the Red Devils before he was forced off with an injury. The teenager looked assured on the ball and in the tackle, making two tackles and winning six of eight tackles before coming off.

Noussair Mazraoui- 7.5/10

The Moroccan international was solid in the game against Leicester City. At different points, he covered at wingback and center back. He won three of six duels and made three recoveries in the match.

Diogo Dalot- 8/10

The Portuguese defender had a solid game for the Red Devils and wrapped up his contribution with an assist to Bruno Fernandes for the final goal. He won six of seven duels and made five recoveries in the game.

Bruno Fernandes- 10/10

The Manchester United captain was fabulous as he often is for his side and had a hand in all the goals in the game. Bruno Fernandes created three most chances in the match (6), made the most tackles (4), and won seven of 10 duels in a performance where he hardly set a foot wrong.

Manuel Ugarte- 7.5/10

The Uruguayan midfielder was a stalwart presence for Ruben Amorim's side in the middle of the park alongside Bruno Fernandes. He completed two tackles and won six of 12 duels in the match.

Alejandro Garnacho- 7.5/10

The Argentine star had a fine game for Manchester United and capped it off with a fine goal thanks to a poked pass from Bruno Fernandes in the 67th minute. The Argentine won three of nine duels and made three recoveries.

Christian Eriksen- 6.5/10

The Danish midfielder had a mixed game for the Red Devils. He struck the woodwork with a fine shot in the first half, but lost all four duels he entered, gave away a free kick, and managed just two recoveries.

Rasmus Hojlund- 7.5/10

Rasmus Hojlund ended his goal drought for Manchester United with a finely taken goal thanks to a brilliant pass from Bruno Fernandes in the 28th minute. The striker will hope he can build on his performance in the last two games and become a more regular threat to opposition defenses.

Manchester United substitutions

Toby Collyer- 7/10

The English midfielder came on and was a solid addition to the team in the 51st minute. He won six of eight duels and made seven recoveries in his time on the pitch.

Joshua Zirkzee- 6/10

The Dutch star came on for the final 20 minutes of the game and helped his side secure the victory on the road. He completed eight passes and made two recoveries from 16 touches.

Casemiro-6/10

The former Real Madrid star came on in the second half and helped Manchester United see out the win against Leicester City. He completed 10 of 15 passes and made three clearances.

Harry Amass- 6/10

The English defender came on for the final 20 minutes of the game and put on a solid display for Manchester United. He completed 10 of 11 passes and won three of seven duels.

Chido Obi- NA

The Danish striker came on late in the game and did not have enough time to affect the match.

