Leicester City 0-4 Liverpool: 3 Top performers from the game

Liverpool's juggernaut rolled on at the King Power

Liverpool brushed aside Leicester City 4-0 at the King Power Stadium to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points. The visitors began the game sharply and created a couple of chances within the opening minute.

Trent Alexander-Arnold struck a rasping drive from the edge of the box whereas Sadio Mane was guilty of missing a gilt-edged opportunity in the penalty area.

Though the hosts grew into the game slightly, the visitors still dominated proceedings as they clicked into gear seamlessly. Consequently, they went ahead in the 31st minute when Roberto Firmino nodded in Alexander-Arnold’s cross from the inside left channel.

After the break, the Reds completely overwhelmed the Foxes as they kept pushing and probing incessantly. And, in the 71st minute, their endeavours were rewarded when James Milner converted a penalty after Caglar Soyuncu had handled in the box.

Three minutes later, Firmino doubled his personal tally when he swept home Alexander-Arnold’s cross while the latter got into the scoring act in the 78th minute to add further gloss to the score-line.

Here is a look at the top performers from the encounter.

#3 Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez

Over the past couple of seasons, the youngster has been touted to become a colossal central defender for the Reds. However, a string of injuries have meant that he has had to warm the bench at times, especially with the improved form of Joel Matip.

In the preceding weeks though, Joe Gomez has been called into action and he hasn’t disappointed; a fact emphasized by another accomplished performance at the heart of the defence on Boxing Day.

At the King Power Stadium, the Englishman was presented the unenviable task of containing countryman, Jamie Vardy. However, Gomez passed that particular test with flying colours as he kept the league’s top scorer at an arm’s length throughout.

The defender didn’t allow the striker any room behind the defence, meaning that the latter had to look for options elsewhere. In the process, Vardy’s threat was significantly neuatralised as his most potent weapon was blunted.

Moreover, Gomez showcased the requisite awareness and maturity to drop off whenever required and allow Virgil Van Dijk to function as the spare man in central defence and mop up the danger.

Since the start of last season, Liverpool have enjoyed the luxury of a stable defensive unit, especially with Van Dijk at the helm. Yet, if Gomez keeps churning out such displays, they might even be a tougher proposition to tackle, moving forward.

