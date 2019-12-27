Leicester City 0-4 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis | Premier League 2019-20

Henderson and Robertson celebrate with Trent Alexander-Arnold after his well-taken goal against Leicester

Roberto Firmino netted a brace, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and substitute James Milner were also on the scoresheet in an inspired second-half display as Liverpool extended their commanding lead atop the Premier League to 13 points after a comprehensive 4-0 away victory over closest title rivals Leicester City.

A seven-minute blitz late in the second-half provided gloss on another dominant Liverpool display, as Milner doubled their lead from the penalty spot a minute after being introduced. Firmino applied the finishing touch on another brilliant Alexander-Arnold assist, before Sadio Mane teed up the 21-year-old to net his first goal since September 22nd against Chelse.

With another impressive win under their belt, the Reds will hope history doesn't repeat itself in 2020. Newcastle (1995-96) and Manchester United (1997-98) are the only sides in Premier League history to have relinquished a lead of ten points or more after Christmas. Although Jurgen Klopp described the festive schedule as a "crime" this week, his team responded emphatically after being crowned the Club World Cup champions in Doha last Saturday.

Leicester City, powered by Jamie Vardy's red-hot goalscoring form and quality in all areas, were never expected to mount a serious title challenge. After taking just a point in three games against Norwich, defending champions Manchester City and now the champions elect, it seems Brendan Rodgers will have to turn his attentions towards securing a Champions League berth this term.

With all of that in mind, here's a look at five talking points from Liverpool's latest win:

#5 Firmino stepped up as Mane was wasteful and Salah struggled

Firmino now has four goals in his last three games (all comps), after just one in 16 beforehand

On an evening where Mohamed Salah struggled before being replaced after 70 minutes and Mane was wasteful in front of goal, it was the turn of Firmino to prove their best attacker against a determined Leicester backline. Salah struggled and could have no real complaints when substituted, despite looking in disbelief. Mane missed two big chances but despite assisting Alexander-Arnold late on, this was very much Firmino's time to shine.

His goalscoring contributions proved pivotal against Monterrey and Flamengo in Doha last week and the 28-year-old Brazilian continued his form with another impressive display on this occasion - helped by expert movement, anticipation and great deliveries into the box from wide areas. He took the first nicely - timing his run well, leaping above Ben Chilwell at the back post to head beyond Kasper Schmeichel on the half-hour mark after Alexander-Arnold's delicious curling delivery.

Ruthless. Relentless. Reds. 🔥



Completing his brace with just over 15 minutes to play, he effortlessly shrugged Ayoze Perez off-the-ball in midfield before feeding Milner and advancing beyond Wilfried Ndidi unchallenged in the area. Alexander-Arnold's sweeping low ball flashed across the box and perfectly into his path, where he took one touch to control and another to wrongfoot Schmeichel by coolly guiding an effort into the far corner.

He should've had a hat-trick, but saw his earlier strike flash narrowly wide of the far post after Andy Robertson's good work down the left. It was a good opportunity and unsurprisingly, Firmino went in search of his brace having fluffed his lines while the game was still in the balance - even if Leicester didn't create much of note. It's the type of player he is and with Wolves, Sheffield United and Everton (FA Cup) to play in the next nine days, he'll be licking his lips for more goals to continue his goalscoring momentum into 2020.

