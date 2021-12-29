Leicester City 1-0 Liverpool: Reds player ratings as Ademola Lookman condemns Jurgen Klopp's side to shock loss | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool's title aspirations were dealt a blow following a shock 1-0 loss to Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Ademola Lookman scored the only goal of the game for the Foxes as Liverpool dropped points for the second consecutive game. Jurgen Klopp's side were below their best once again, missing two great chances through Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The Egyptian saw a penalty saved in the opening stanza, while his Senegalese counterpart produced a poor finish.

GOAL @goal Brendan Rodgers might have just ended Liverpool's title charge 👀 Brendan Rodgers might have just ended Liverpool's title charge 👀 https://t.co/bQ0WrOd3ER

This was only Liverpool's second loss of the season, but they now find themselves trailing league leaders Manchester City by six points. On that note, here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 5/10

The Liverpool custodian was beaten for Leicester's goal, but didn't have to make a save otherwise.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5.5/10

As always, Alexander-Arnold was heavily involved in attack, but couldn't have the same impact he usually does.

Joel Matip - 7.5/10

The Cameroonian was easily the best player on the pitch for Liverpool, keeping things tidy at the back. He also charged forward with the ball at his feet once, showcasing the offensive side of his game.

Virgil van Dijk - 6/10

A player of his ilk should've done better to deny Lookman. Van Dijk also saw a shot saved by Kasper Schmeichel late on.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7/10

The Greek youngster made some excellent crosses going forward, and also came up trumps to deny Vardy twice.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

He watched on helplessly as Dewsbury-Hall fed Lookman for Leicester's goal while the Liverpool captain's efforts were horribly awry.

Fabinho - 6.5/10

The Brazilian was strong defensively, making some good interceptions and ball recoveries.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6/10

He was better than most of his teammates, but was taken off just before the hour mark.

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

The Egyptian ace missed a penalty in the opening half, his first miss in 16 attempts in the Premier League. He then failed to score when presented with a good opportunity on the rebound off his own effort.

Squawka Football @Squawka Mohamed Salah had scored each of his last 15 penalties in the Premier League before this evening.



Kasper Schmeichel becomes just the second goalkeeper to save a Mo Salah penalty in the Premier League after Jonas Lossl in 2017. 🧤 Mohamed Salah had scored each of his last 15 penalties in the Premier League before this evening. Kasper Schmeichel becomes just the second goalkeeper to save a Mo Salah penalty in the Premier League after Jonas Lossl in 2017. 🧤 https://t.co/IsewzAtQGm

Diogo Jota - 6/10

He deserves credit for troubling Leicester's defence with his movement and link-up play. However, he never found enough space to score.

Sadio Mane - 5/10

He lacked his usual cutting edge all night, making some poor first touches and also missing a great chance shortly after Leicester's goal. His goal drought is now becoming worrisome.

The Anfield Buzz @TheAnfieldBuzz 📸 | Sadio Mane is now nine games without a goal contribution.



Something to worry about? 📸 | Sadio Mane is now nine games without a goal contribution.Something to worry about? https://t.co/FsLm5z1oo0

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes against Leicester City

Naby Keita - 6.5/10

He was strong in possession, but lacked the pace to keep up with the game's tempo.

James Milner - 5/10

The midfielder was totally anonymous on the night.

Roberto Firmino - 5/10

The Brazilian, too, failed to impact the game.

