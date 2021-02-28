Leicester City 1-3 Arsenal: 5 talking points as Gunners produce impressive comeback

Leicester City missed out on a chance to go second in the Premier League, losing to Arsenal at the King Power stadium by a 1-3 scoreline. The Gunners rise above rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the table to ninth place, albeit having played two games more.

Leicester City started the game like a house on fire, with Youri Tielemans giving the Foxes the lead in the 6th minute. The Belgian took advantage of a ponderous Arsenal defense before rifling a bullet of a shot past Bernd Leno into the bottom corner.

Arsenal huffed and puffed for much of the first half, but it was two set-pieces that turned the game around for them. David Luiz guided an excellent header from Willian's free-kick into the net before Alexandre Lacazette slammed home a penalty, courtesy a Wilfried Ndidi handball, to give the Gunners the lead before half-time.

Nicolas Pepe gave Arsenal much-needed breathing room in the 52nd minute after excellent interplay and some fortunate deflections allowed him to tap the ball home from close range. The Gunners controlled much of the rest of the game, seeing it out with relative ease to earn crucial three points.

On that note, here are the five major talking points from this game:

#1 The best and worst of Willian in one game

Willian is gradually working his way back into Arteta's good graces

The sight of Willian's name on the team sheet is usually met with horror by Arsenal's online fanbase, but today he was one of Arsenal's most effective players.

It didn't start all too well, however, given that Willian failed to show for Granit Xhaka's pass that eventually led to Leicester City's opening goal. He continued to make frustrating decisions on the ball, opting for safety-first options everytime he had the ball.

Advertisement

Yet, the Brazilian's head never went down and he produced a peach of a free-kick to aid David Luiz in equalizing for Arsenal. Willian was involved in Arsenal's third goal as well, scrambling the ball through for Pepe to tap the ball into the net.

WIllian (5) now has one more assist this season than Hakim Ziyech (4) in all competitions. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) February 28, 2021

Despite all the vitriol aimed at him, Willian remains an experienced option for Arteta. As the games come thick and fast at the business end of the season, it's only beneficial for Arsenal if he works his way back into form.

#2 Jamie Vardy feeling the absence of fans

Jamie Vardy struggled to get into the game

Advertisement

The King Power is usually a fortress for Leicester City in seasons gone by, but much like Liverpool, the Foxes are feeling the effects of an empty stadium more than most. Six wins and six defeats at home is a record not to be admired, and Brendan Rodgers will hope things turn around sooner rather than later.

Jamie Vardy is perhaps a player feeling the absence of fans more than most. He did not trouble the Arsenal defense as he usually does, looking a shadow of his previous self.

The beats of the King Power usually seem to power Vardy on as he runs around the pitch, but David Luiz and Pablo Mari - hardly the most speedy of opponents - were rarely in trouble.

Some may point to his age, but Vardy has scored his fair share this season away from home. 11 of his 14 goals this season have come on the road - a staggering 78.5%.