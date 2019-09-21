Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 players who impressed | Premier League 2019/20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 67 // 21 Sep 2019, 22:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pure ecstasy!

It was drama at the King Power Stadium as Leicester City sent a clear message to the annual Premier League top-6 party that they want in and they aren't taking no for an answer. It was a tale of a comeback, with a healthy helping of VAR on the side, but in the end, the Foxes edged past Tottenham Hotspur for the winner.

Wilfred Ndidi's goal early on was disallowed by VAR, as Ayoze Perez was deemed offside during the build-up. The Lilywhites broke the deadlock in the 29th minute, as Son Heung-min flicked the ball to Harry Kane who expertly guided the ball past Kasper Schmeichel.

VAR struck once again in the 64th minute, as Serge Aurier's goal was disallowed for an offside infringement. A mere 5 minutes later, Leicester got on the scoresheet, as Ricardo Pereira finished off a Jamie Vardy cross.

James Maddison was the Leicester hero for the day, with 5 minutes on the clock, as he let loose a shot from 25 yards, winning all three points for the Foxes and moving them up temporarily to 2nd place in the standings with 11 points.

In this article, we highlight the players who performed admirably in the matchup.

Honourable mention: Erik Lamela

#5 Ricardo Pereira

Leicester City's Ricardo Pereira

The man who pulled Leicester City level. He was very instrumental for the Foxes both defensively and offensively, as he made a lot of forays forward, one of which resulted in the Leicester equaliser.

In the 69th minute, Jamie Vardy's cross fell to him in the box and he thumped it home for the equaliser, mere minutes after Serge Aurier's strike was disallowed for an offside infringement.

He was also the man with the most successful tackles in the game, as he won the ball back 5 times. The 25-year-old had to be on his toes all through the game, with the likes of Son Heung-Min breathing down his neck constantly.

1 / 3 NEXT