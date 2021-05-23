Leicester City 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 Talking Points as Gareth Bale brace powers Spurs to comeback win | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester City 4-2 in a thrilling encounter to finish seventh in the 2020-21 Premier League.

Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for Leicester City early on from the spot. Harry Kane equalised for Tottenham Hotspur following the restart, but Vardy scored another penalty to restore Leicester's lead. Had they held on to their lead, Leicester City would have finished in the top four, but that was not to be.

Kasper Schmeichel scored an own goal to bring Tottenham Hotspur to the game. Gareth Bale then came on and scored a brace to win the game for Spurs to quash Leicester City's Champions League hopes.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from the game:

#1 Gareth Bale the star of the show for Tottenham Hotspur

Gareth Bale rejoices after scoring against Leicester City.

Gareth Bale scored an all-important brace after coming on for Steven Bergwijn in the 68th minute as the Welshman turned out to be the difference between the two teams.

The Real Madrid loanee scored two goals in quick succession to ensure all three points for Tottenham Hotspur. Bale's brace took his tally to 16 goals for the season in all competitions.

#2 Kasper Schmeichel's own goal costs Leicester City big time

Kasper Schmeichel put one into his own net.

Kasper Schmeichel's own goal turned the tide in favour of Tottenham Hotspur. The Danish international crumbled under pressure from Davinson Sanchez and failed to clear an incoming delivery into the box from a corner-kick.

Following the equaliser, Tottenham Hotspur regained control of proceedings, scoring two more unanswered goals to finish above their North London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League table.

