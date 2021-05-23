Leicester City 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Player ratings as Spurs fight back to wreck Foxes' Champions League dream | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur fought back from 2-1 down to beat Leicester City 4-2 on the final day of the Premier League and secure a place in the Europa Conference League, while pushing the Foxes down into the Europa League.

Jamie Vardy opened the scoring for the Foxes with a penalty, though Harry Kane equalized just minutes before the half-time whistle. However, Vardy regained his side's lead with another penalty early after the restart.

With Chelsea losing in the other game, Leicester seemed to be heading into the Champions League, but an own goal from Kasper Schmeichel cut short their celebrations. Gareth Bale then netted twice more in the last five minutes to squish all hopes of a top-four finish for Leicester.

Yet another disappointing end to Leicester City's league season, though it's still a success having already bagged the FA Cup. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur have been largely poor this calendar year, but get the consolation of a place in Europe's third-tier competition.

Here are the player ratings for Tottenham Hotspur:

Hugo Lloris - 6.5/10

He was soundly beaten on both penalty occasions but Lloris was good from open play, getting equal to almost every shot fired at him and making four saves as the Tottenham Hotspur custodian ended his season on a good note.

Matt Doherty - 6/10

Doherty's propensity to get involved in the attack left plenty of gaps for Leicester to exploit, though he looked dangerous going forward, getting involved for Kane's goal and then seeing a late effort blocked.

Davinson Sanchez - 5/10

Jamie Vardy gave the Tottenham Hotspur defender a tough evening and even drew a foul which resulted in the home team's second penalty as Sanchez tugged him inside the area. But in a short moment of redemption, the Colombian's header off a corner in the second-half was turned over by Schmeichel into his own net.

Toby Alderweireld - 6/10

The Belgian looked shaky early on as he brought down Vardy inside the area and conceded the first penalty, but found his feet as the match wore on and kept Iheanacho at bay.

Sergio Reguilon - 5/10

Another woeful performance from Reguilon, who made no impact whatsoever at either end and even almost gifted Leicester a goal in the 27th minute by passing straight to Iheanacho. A disappointing finish to a disappointing first season with Tottenham Hotspur.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 6.5/10

Calm and composed performance from the Dane in midfield, though he mistimed some of his tackles and struggled to cope with Vardy's pace at times. His passing was once again his best attribute, registering a success of 90%.

Harry Winks - 6/10

Winks blew hot and cold today but will certainly earn plenty of plaudits for that incredible tackle on Iheanacho which impeded the Nigerian from potentially scoring a third Leicester goal.

Steven Bergwijn - 6/10

Bergwijn looked sharp and menacing early on, holding up the ball well and lifting an inviting cross over to Alli, but faded in the second-half.

Dele Alli - 6/10

He too started the match brightly and even laid a wonderful cross for Son early on which sent the Korean through on goal, but was barely seen after the restart, so Ryan Mason hooked him off in the 68th minute. His future with Tottenham Hotspur is up in the air too.

Heung-min Son - 7/10

The Tottenham Hotspur ace was a huge threat from set-pieces and laid the corner which culminated in Kapser Schmeichel's own goal. But from open play, though, he didn't produce much.

Harry Kane - 7/10

If this was his last game for Tottenham Hotspur, then it was a pretty nice way to call time, as Kane scored a goal in the first-half and moved above Mohamed Salah on the goalscoring charts to win the Golden Boot.

Substitutes

Gareth Bale - 8/10

What an incredible way to end your loan term! The Welshman came off the bench and scored twice late on to seal the deal for Tottenham Hotspur.

Gareth Bale during his Spurs loan:



• 16 goals.

• 3 assists.

• 1670 minutes. pic.twitter.com/yWdLQzZ89m — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 23, 2021

Lucas Moura - 5/10

He replaced Alli in the 69th minute but couldn't make any impact in the attacking third.

Joe Rodon - N/A

The 23-year old came on to see off the final few seconds of the game.