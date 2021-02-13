Leicester City 3-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as holders capitulate once again | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City seemingly put the final nail in Liverpool's title aspirations after they beat the reigning Premier League champions 3-1 at the King Power. The Reds hopes of retaining their hard-earned crown now seem all but over.

James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes all scored within seven minutes of each other in the second half as Mohamed Salah's 67th-minute opener was rendered inconsequential.

The Reds, who've been on a woeful run of form since the turn of the year, capitulated once again with Alisson producing another horrendous gaffe.

Liverpool after 24 games of the 2019-20 season:

◉ 70 points



Liverpool after 24 games of the 2020-21 season:

◉ 40 points



The worst points differential by a defending PL champion after 24 games in the competition's history. pic.twitter.com/0YphJs2j0i — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 13, 2021

They've now lost thrice in a row in the league and languish 10 points behind Manchester City who also have two games in hand.

Brendan Rodgers, meanwhile, finally got one over his former side and the Foxes are now up to second in the standings.

Here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 6/10

Alisson.

There was another moment of horror for the Brazilian in this game, as a moment of mix-up between him and Ozan Kabak allowed Vardy to bag Leicester's second. But just moments later, he produced a fantastic double save to salvage some pride.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

Good performance from the full-back from an attacking standpoint, laying off some good throughballs whilst also helping create Salah's opening goal.

Ozan Kabak - 5/10

A debut to forget for the 20-year-old, whose miscommunication with Alisson allowed the Foxes to go in front after getting into the referee's books for hacking down Barnes.

Ozan Kabak’s Premier League debut:



• 3 goals conceded

• 1 error leading to goal

• 1 yellow card



Not an ideal start... 😬 pic.twitter.com/SceR8hTHYq — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 13, 2021

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

He created a good chance for Salah in the first half with a lovely ball forward, but defensively the skipper was uncharacteristically poor, accidentally letting Vardy have a go at goal. He was then was nowhere to be seen during that seven-minute blitz by the Foxes in the second half.

Andy Robertson - 7/10

Arguably the best defender of the afternoon as Robertson was good at both ends, a real threat in the attack and making some good tackles.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6/10

He was on song in the first half when Liverpool were in control, but the Dutchman was blown away after the break when the Foxes fought back.

James Milner - 6/10

The Premier League veteran showed commitment early on. Unfortunately, his afternoon was cut short by an injury.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

This was a decent performance from the youngster who's been growing in stature with the side this season. He continuously pushed Liverpool forward with incisive passes and helped out defensively too.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Salah was on the scoresheet again with a fabulous strike which also seemed enough to win it for Liverpool at one point.

17 league goals now for @MoSalah.



Four clear of any other player in the Premier League 👑 pic.twitter.com/RUUbryCR6Q — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 13, 2021

Roberto Firmino - 7/10

The Brazilian worked hard and pressed high for Liverpool, even drawing a save out of Schmeichel. The skill he showed while assisting Salah was simply out of this world.

Roberto Firmino with a contender for assist of the season 😍



Mo Salah's finish was top class too, what a beautiful goal for Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/wj0tLvFMH6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 13, 2021

Sadio Mane - 6/10

He should've done better with the chance he got in the opening half. Mane caused Damiel Amartey all sorts of problems but faded away after the break.

Substitutes

Thiago Alcantara - 5/10

His worst outing in a Liverpool shirt so far - struggled with pace and was dispossessed several times too.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain - 5/10

He barely even got a whiff of the ball.

Xherdan Shaqiri - N/A

The Swiss came to see off the final few minutes of the match for Liverpool which wasn't enough for him to make any impact.