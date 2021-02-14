Leicester City 3-1 Liverpool: The Aftermath | Premier League 20-21

Leicester City hosted Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in a Premier League clash between third and fourth. With the gap between the two teams just three points, it was always going to be a closely contested game.

Brendan Rogers continued with his tactical flexibility, dishing out the 4-4-2, while Jurgen Klopp persisted with the 4-3-3. Ozan Kabak made his debut for Liverpool and the game started with the away side in total command. The Reds were dictating play, creating chances and getting in behind Leicester's two blocks of four quite easily.

If not for Kasper Schmeichel and some last-ditch challenges, Leicester could have easily been down by two or maybe three goals. However, Jamie Vardy gave Liverpool not one but two scares on the counter, outlining just how dangerous the Foxes can be if Liverpool became complacent.

The match broke into chaos after Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a deserving lead in the second half thanks to a magnificent assist from Roberto Firmino. Leicester had no choice but to get on the front foot and they scored via a James Maddison free-kick that creeped into the far post.

3 - Liverpool have lost three consecutive Premier League games for the first time since November 2014, when managed by current Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers. Regressed. pic.twitter.com/EKJu9rHM0y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2021

It was another Allison Becker mistake that led to Leicester's second as Vardy scored one of the easiest goals of his career. The Reds completely capitulated after taking the lead and Harvey Barnes' far corner finish made sure the Foxes went home with three points in the bag.

What does this loss mean for Liverpool?

Struggling for answers

Liverpool have now lost three consecutive Premier League games for the first time in quite a while and they find themselves 10 points away from the summit having played two more games. Their recent form has been shambolic, to say the least, and this loss will sting Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool controlled the game for the most part but just like against Manchester City last weekend, they threw it away in a disastrous couple of minutes. The fixtures are not going to ease up for the Reds as next up, it is RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Julian Naglemann's men will be licking their lips after watching Liverpool collapse in the last 20 minutes at the King Power.

Klopp needs to find a solution to the defensive problems that Liverpool have been facing for a while and he needs to do it quick. The Premier League is ruthless and they simply cannot afford to drop more points.

What does this win mean for Leicester City?

Leicester City keep finding a way

Despite winning the game by what looked like a comfortable margin, Brendan Rogers wouldn't be happy with the way his team played for the majority of the game. They struggled to leave their own half in the first 45 minutes and they just got lucky with Liverpool's embarrassing mistakes in the next 45.

Jamie Vardy has now scored 8 goals against Liverpool, only against Arsenal [11] and Man City [9] has he scored against more.



Another goal against a Big Six side. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/x7LpZU6jox — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) February 13, 2021

Nevertheless, this win is a huge boost for the Foxes and their dream of getting top four this season. This result will give them a lot of confidence, considering that they won at home, where their form has been particularly dodgy. With 46 points on the table, Leicester are now 7 clear of Chelsea at 5th, who have a game in hand.

Up next is Slavia Praha in the Europa League for Rogers' men. It is a game that Leicester expect to win and it would be a perfect opportunity to rest some of their main stars.