Leicester City 4-2 Manchester United: 5 Talking points as the hosts score three late goals for the win in an electrifying encounter | Premier League 2021-22

Leicester City resumed their Premier League campaign after the international break in remarkable fashion, overcoming Manchester United as they scored thrice in the last 15 minutes of the game to record a memorable 4-2 win at the King Power Stadium.

The game kicked off with both sides looking to get that early lead and the players showed no signs of fatigue from international duty. The first few minutes were an indication of things to come but no one totally expected a six-goal thriller here.

Mason Greenwood looked sharp for the visitors and had a shot from the edge of the box saved by Kasper Schmeichel. Minutes later, the 20-year-old cut inside in a similar fashion, outwitting Timothy Castagne and unleashing an outswinging left-footed strike to find the left-top corner of the goal.

It was an electrifying first half in which both sides had some great exchanges in the middle of the park. Leicester tested the United defense on a couple of occasions with David De Gea stopping Castagne's low shot and Ricardo Pereira's cross just inches away from the far post and the incoming Jamie Vardy as well.

The hosts pulled one back in the 31st minute as Leicester pressured United defenders from a free-kick which led to Kelechi Iheanacho nicking off possession from Harry Maguire near the box and setting up Youri Tielemans, who lofted in a perfectly weighted shot into the top left corner.

After the break, both sides matched each other blow for blow, and it wasn't until the 78th minute that another goal would be scored. Çağlar Söyüncü scored from just a few yards out from a corner to give The Foxes the lead. It was short-lived as substitute Marcus Rashford equalised in the 82nd minute.

Leicester responded immediately as Jamie Vardy volleyed home just a few seconds after the restart. To add insult to injury for United, Patson Daka, denied a chance just seconds after he was substituted in, scored the fourth goal in stoppage time.

Manchester United were left in shambles and could not respond to the hosts' high-paced game. As their unbeaten run in away fixtures comes to an end, here we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Manchester United fail to keep a clean sheet yet again

Manchester United have just one clean sheet in the Premier League this term

Manchester United failed to keep a clean sheet tonight and with that, they now have just one clean sheet in their Premier League this term. While Tielemans' shot was unstoppable, how Leicester City were able to win the ball in such a dangerous position should raise eyebrows in the Manchester United dugout.

De Gea made a couple of good saves in the second half but was beaten again as Leicester scored from a corner, with Çağlar Söyüncü slotting home from close range as a deflection fell kindly to him.

Only Aston Villa have conceded more goals than Manchester United in the upper half of the table.

#4 Both teams implement amazing counter-attacking plays

It was goals galore at the King Power Stadium tonight with all but three being scored as a result of efficient counter-attackings. Both teams launched one counter-attack after the other in what turned out to be a highly entertaining contest.

Though Manchester United scored two great goals it was the hosts who were the better side going forward and caught the defenders napping on multiple occasions. They should've scored at least a couple more goals here but good positioning by the defenders and alertness from De Gea prevented them from opening up a big lead here.

The hosts deserved the win here as they were the more organised and determined side.

