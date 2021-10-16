Leicester City 4-2 Manchester United: Red Devils player ratings as Foxes break 120-year history with late comeback | Premier League 2021-22

Leicester City beat Manchester United 4-2 in the Premier League.

They won courtesy of goals from Youri Tielemans, Caglar Soyuncu, Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka. This helped the Foxes secure a third consecutive win over the Red Devils for the first time since 1901!

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's troops produced another woeful performance as Marcus Rashford's long-awaited return was spoiled.

Mason Greenwood got the visitors underway with a stunning long-range effort in the 19th minute, before Tielemans equalized for the Foxes with another golazo.

The second-half turned out to be a cagey affair with neither side creating good chances. But Soyuncu caught United at the back off a corner, tapping home from five yards out.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1 - This was Manchester United’s first away league defeat in 30 games (since a 2-0 loss at Liverpool in January 2020), and the first time the Red Devils have conceded four goals in an away league game since April 2019 (0-4 vs Everton). Burst. 1 - This was Manchester United’s first away league defeat in 30 games (since a 2-0 loss at Liverpool in January 2020), and the first time the Red Devils have conceded four goals in an away league game since April 2019 (0-4 vs Everton). Burst. https://t.co/xXmI6T6JOS

Rashford restored parity just a few minutes after coming on and a point seemed to be secured, but the visitors collapsed on the back of a lackluster defense.

Vardy and Daka, in stoppage-time, bagged two more for the hosts following yet more penalty-box scrambles. The Red Devils lost for the second time in three league games.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester United:

David de Gea - 7.5/10

He had no chance with Leicester's first goal, but produced a series of excellent saves after the break to keep his side in the game as the Foxes upped the ante.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 6/10

He worked hard on the right but none of his efforts bore fruit. Wan-Bissaka conjured nothing going forward and was in sixes and sevens during Leicester's late flurry of goals.

Victor Lindelof - 6/10

The Swede was good in the opening stanza but failed to cope with Leicester's pressure after the break. To his credit, Lindelof deserves praise for an excellent long ball for Rashford's goal.

Harry Maguire - 4/10

A woeful performance in defense for the Manchester United skipper on his return to the King Power. Iheanacho snatched the ball off him for Leicester's opener as if snatching a candy off a toddler. Meanwhile Soyuncu and Daka easily beat him for their second and fourth goals.

International Champions Cup @IntChampionsCup Harry Maguire dispossessed by Iheanacho and Tielemans gifts us a worldie 💫 Harry Maguire dispossessed by Iheanacho and Tielemans gifts us a worldie 💫 https://t.co/4gbl8nyWaG

Luke Shaw - 6/10

He too was having a poor game but came to life towards the end, keeping Pereira in check with close man-marking. He then helped create a nice attacking play in stoppage-time following a good run down the left.

Paul Pogba - 7.5/10

He was Manchester United's engine, winning back possession, spraying passes all around, dictating tempo, creating chances and what not. He later went into the referee's books to catch Timothy Castagne.

Nemanja Matic - 7/10

He was pivotal in winning the ball back in the first-half and worked nicely with Pogba in midfield, but Matic faded after the break. He even fired a good-looking chance into the stands.

Mason Greenwood - 7/10

The 20-year-old got Manchester United underway with a sizzling volley into the far post. But he then missed two chances in the opening stanza from which he never recovered.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10

He assisted Greenwood for the opener following a nice one-two with the youngster and, although he slackened off gradually, managed to lay some good crosses.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Bruno Fernandes’ record in the Premier League:59 appearances

30 goals

Jadon Sancho - 5/10

The big money signing hasn't produced a good performance for United so far and didn't conjure anything of note either. His Manchester United move is turning into a nightmare.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 5/10

It was a poor game for the Manchester United No.7. He failed to exert his influence in the match and missed a glorious chance to score in the second-half too.

Substitues:

Marcus Rashford - 7/10

Rashford marked his return for Manchester United with their second goal, but it went in vain as the visitors eventually ended up conceding two more.

B/R Football @brfootball In his first game since the Euro 2020 final, @MarcusRashford scores a BIG goal for United 🌟 In his first game since the Euro 2020 final, @MarcusRashford scores a BIG goal for United 🌟 https://t.co/0nPdEemRIh

Jesse Lingard - 6/10

He did well to nick the ball off Tielemans and get a shot away in the 86th minute which flew wide. He then produced another poor first touch to waste a good cross from Shaw.

Scott McTominay - 6/10

Ayoze Perez made him look like a training cone when he squared the ball to Vardy for Leicester's third goal.

