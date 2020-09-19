Leicester City vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday, as Sean Dyche's men begin their league campaign, after a great season which saw them finish in the top half of the table.

Leicester began their Premier League campaign with a superb 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns last week, as Jamie Vardy scored two penalties to get his defence of the Golden Boot off to a bright start.

Brendan Rodgers is still grappling with some key injuries in his squad, and is being forced to reshuffle his pack somewhat, but with this being Burnley's first game, Rodgers will look to take advantage of his side being a bit fresher than the Clarets.

Leicester City vs Burnley Head-to-Head

Leicester have won 12 of the last 28 meetings between the two sides, with Burnley winning only seven. They have played out nine draws during that time.

Burnley did play in mid-week in the Carabao Cup, as they beat Sheffield United 5-4 on penalties, after Nick Pope's decisive save from Oli McBurnie.

Leicester City vs Burnley Team News

Leicester City

Jonny Evans serves the second game of a two-game suspension, after he was sent off against Manchester United in the last match of last season. Ricardo Pereira and Filip Benkovic remain absent. Wilfred Ndidi is expected to continue at centre-back, with Nampalys Mendy keeping his spot in the midfield.

Injured: Ricardo Pereira, Filip Benkovic

Suspended: Jonny Evans

Burnley

Burnley captain Ben Mee is the headline absentee for Dyche's side, but Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes and Icelandic winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson are all out for this game.

Injured: Ben Mee, Jack Cork, Ashley Barnes, Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Burnley Predicted XIs

Leicester City (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Wilfried Ndidi, James Justin, Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

Burley (4-4-2): Nick Pope, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Kavin Long, Charlie Taylor, Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Josh Brownhill, Dwight McNeil, Jay Rodriguez, Chris Wood

Leicester City vs Burnley Prediction

Burnley are missing some key players in their side, especially with Mee and Cork being absent, which gives them a problem in their generally very reliable defence.

Vardy has got his season up and running already, and with Maddison back, Leicester will fancy their chances in this one.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-0 Burnley