Leicester City vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Leicester City take on Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side in an important clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Leicester City vs Arsenal Preview

Arsenal are in second place in the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form this season. The Gunners slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in the EFL Cup in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The Foxes suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Leicester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Leicester City and have won 73 out of the 151 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 33 victories.

After a run of four victories in six matches against Arsenal in the Premier League, Leicester City are winless in their last six such games in the competition.

Arsenal have won their last three matches away from home against Leicester City in the Premier League - only one victory fewer than they had managed in the 14 such games preceding this run.

Arsenal have won 21 out of their last 25 matches against teams from the relegation zone in the Premier League, with their only such defeat during this period coming against Everton in February 2023.

Leicester City vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have been in impressive form this season and will look to make the most of their momentum. The Gunners can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Leicester City have struggled this season and cannot afford another mishap in this fixture. Arsenal are the better team and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-4 Arsenal

Leicester City vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Arsenal to score first - Yes

