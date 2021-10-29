Leicester City vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips - 30th October 2021

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of exciting matches this weekend as Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City host an in-form Arsenal side at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester City vs Arsenal Preview

Leicester City are in ninth place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Foxes have shown a significant amount of improvement over the past week and will be intent on securing an important victory on Saturday.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have managed to overcome their early-season struggles and are in 10th place in the league table. Mikel Arteta's Gunners eased past Aston Villa in their previous Premier League game and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Leicester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Arsenal have a good historical record against Leicester City and have won 68 out of 146 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 33 victories.

Leicester City have won four of their last seven games against Arsenal and have troubled the Gunners in recent years.

Arsenal managed two away victories against Leicester City last season. The Gunners have not won three away games against the Foxes in 96 years.

Arsenal have scored only one goal in their four Premier League games away from home this season and have a point to prove at the King Power Stadium.

With 11 goals, Jamie Vardy has a better record against Arsenal than against any other opponent in the Premier League. The striker is only one goal short of Wayne Rooney's record tally against the North London giants.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's last goal away from the Emirates Stadium came against Newcastle United over five months ago.

Leicester City vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal have shown marked improvement under Mikel Arteta this season and are on an impressive unbeaten streak at the moment. The Gunners seem to have hit their stride but will need to play out of their skins in this match.

Leicester City have also become a formidable force this month and will be intent on European qualification this season. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Arsenal

Leicester City vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Jamie Vardy to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Arsenal to win by 2 goals

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi