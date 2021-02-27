Leicester City vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, as both sides look to climb up the league table.

Leicester have a chance to leapfrog Manchester United into second on the table, seven points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Brendan Rodgers' side will be hoping to bounce back from their UEFA Europa League exit at the hands of Slavia Prague. The Foxes lost 2-0 to the Czech side on Thursday, which knocked them out of the competition.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their spectacular victory against Benfica in the Europa League on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta's men came back from 2-1 down to beat the Portuguese outfit 3-2 and secure their place in the round of 16.

The Gunners are currently 11th in the Premier League, with a win on Sunday potentially taking them up to eighth on the table.

Arteta labels Rodgers as manager of the season contender before Leicester vs Arsenal clash



Past meetings between these two sides have always been enthralling, and Sunday's fixture is sure to follow suit.

Leicester City vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Leicester have dominated the recent Premier League meetings between the two sides. The Foxes have won three of the previous five league meetings between the two sides, with Arsenal only winning one.

Both sides have victories over each other this season. The Foxes squeezed past Arsenal as 1-0 winners in the reverse fixture eariler this season. Meanwhile, the Gunners knocked Leicester out of the EFL Cup with a 2-0 victory.

Leicester City Form Guide: W-W-D-W-L

Arsenal Form Guide: L-W-D-L-W

Leicester City vs Arsenal Team News

James Maddison will be a huge loss for Leicester

Leicester City

Leicester City will have a host of players out for Sunday's contest. Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Wes Morgan and Wesley Fofana will all miss out due to injury.

James Justin is ruled out for the season after picking up a cruciate ligament injury earlier this month.

Injured: Ayoze Perez, James Maddison, Dennis Praet, Wes Morgan, Wesley Fofana, James Justin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will have a full strength squad to choose from, with Rob Holding being the only doubt. The Englishman missed Arsenal's Europa League clash due to a concussion, but should be available for selection against Leicester on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta has hinted that he may rest Bukayo Saka for the game on Sunday. The youngster has played the full 90 minutes in Arsenal's last six games across all competitions.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Rob Holding

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Arsenal Predicted XI

If Bukayo Saka plays against Leicester on Sunday, he will be the second youngest Arsenal player to reach 50 Premier League appearances for the club:



Fàbregas 18y 236d

Saka19y 176d

Walcott 19y 224d

Anelka 19y 301d

Oxlade-Chamberlain 20y 213d

Guendouzi 20y 259d — Orbinho (@Orbinho) February 24, 2021

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Luke Thomas, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira; Wilfred Ndidi, Nampalys Mendy; Harvey Barnes, Youri Tielemans, Timothy Castagne; Jamie Vardy

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, David Luiz, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Emile Smith-Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leicester City vs Arsenal Prediction

Both sides like playing quick-paced, attacking football, so Sunday's fixture is sure to be an exciting one.

We predict a draw, with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Arsenal