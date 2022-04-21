Leicester City vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd April 2022

Leicester City are set to play Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Frank Lampard's Everton in the league. An early first-half goal from England international Harvey Barnes for Leicester City was cancelled out by a late second-half goal from Brazilian attacker Richarlison for Everton.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, lost 4-0 to Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur in the league. A hat-trick from South Korean forward Son Heung-min and a goal from Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski sealed the deal for Tottenham Hotspur.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even.

Leicester City have won five games, lost five and drawn two.

Jamie Vardy, as expected, is Leicester City's top goalscorer in the league. The 35-year old has scored 10 goals this season.

England internationals Harvey Barnes and James Maddison have been key for the Foxes this season. Barnes has made 10 goal contributions, while Maddison has registered 13.

Striker Ollie Watkins has scored eight league goals for Aston Villa this season.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Prediction

Leicester City are 9th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. Manager Brendan Rodgers has come under pressure this season after some poor performances from Leicester City, and the Foxes will need to address some problem positions this summer.

With Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans looking likely to leave the club in the summer, and with star striker Jamie Vardy not getting any younger, Leicester City will have to make some big decisions soon.

Since his debut campaign in the Premier League in 2017-18, Harvey Barnes is one of only six English players to have recorded 20+ goals and 20+ assists in the competition - three of the six are Leicester players (Barnes, Vardy, Maddison).

Aston Villa, on the other hand, are 15th in the league, and have lost their last four league games. A fairly good start to Steven Gerrard's reign, combined with some excellent initial performances from January acquisition Philippe Coutinho, raised the hopes of Aston Villa fans.

But their recent form is extremely troubling. They are 11 points ahead of 18th-placed Burnley, so it is highly unlikely that they will be involved in a relegation battle. However, given the money spent by the club in recent windows, the very notion of looking behind to ensure their safety certainly does not bode well.

A goalscoring draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Tip 2: goals over / under 2 goals- over 2 goals

Tip 3: James Maddison to register an assist: Yes

