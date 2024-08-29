Leicester City vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Leicester City take on Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important encounter at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Foxes eased past Tranmere by a 4-0 margin in the EFL Cup in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 45 out of the 108 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 37 victories.

Leicester City have lost only seven of their 28 matches against Aston Villa in the Premier League - their lowest loss percentage against an opponent they have faced at least 20 times in the competition.

Aston Villa have won two of their last three matches away from home against Leicester City in the Premier League - more than they had achieved in the 11 such games preceding this run.

Leicester City have kept only one clean sheet in their last 25 matches in the Premier League, with their only such result coming in a 0-0 stalemate against Newcastle United in May 2023.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Prediction

Aston Villa have been impressive under Unai Emery but have been defensively fragile over the past month. The likes of Ollie Watkins and Youri Tielemans have been impressive for their side and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Leicester City are still finding their feet in the top flight this season and will back themselves in this fixture. Aston Villa are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes

