Leicester City vs Aston Villa Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Leicester City lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa side in an important clash at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side stunned Chelsea with a 2-0 victory over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Foxes slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City have a good historical record against Aston Villa and have won 45 out of the 107 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Aston Villa's 36 victories.

Leicester City will be looking to complete only their third double over Aston Villa in the Premier League - they last achieved the feat in the 2019-20 season.

Aston Villa have won only two of their last 13 Premier League matches away from home against Leicester City, with their previous such victory coming by a 1-0 margin in 2020.

Leicester City have failed to find the back of the net in their last two Premier League home games against Aston Villa - they have a worse record in this regard only against Manchester United and Manchester City.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Prediction

Leicester City are in the midst of a tumultuous spell at the moment and will need to address several issues after deciding to part ways with Brendan Rodgers. The likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have shown flashes of brilliance in recent weeks and will need to shoulder the creative burden for the team this week.

Aston Villa have shown marked improvement under Unai Emery and will be intent on moving up the league table this month. The away side are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Aston Villa

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Aston Villa

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Aston Villa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ollie Watkins to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes