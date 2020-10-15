Leicester City vs Aston Villa prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City are set to host Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Sunday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a disappointing 3-0 loss to West Ham United two weeks ago at the King Power Stadium. Goals from forward Michail Antonio, Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals and winger Jarrod Bowen sealed the win for David Moyes' side.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, shocked Premier League champions Liverpool 7-2 two weeks ago at Villa Park. A hat-trick from new signing, striker Ollie Watkins, a brace from captain and talisman Jack Grealish and goals from midfielders John McGinn and Ross Barkley secured a comfortable win for Dean Smith's men.

Attacker Mohamed Salah scored the two consolation goals for Liverpool.

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head

In 11 previous encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Leicester City have won five games, lost four and drawn two.

The most recent match between the two clubs was in March this year, with the Foxes thrashing Aston Villa 4-0. Braces from England international forwards Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy resulted in victory for their side.

Leicester City form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-L

Aston Villa form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Team News

Leicester City have a few injury concerns. Manager Brendan Rodgers will be unable to call upon the services of Ghana international Daniel Amartey, key midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and right-back Ricardo Pereira. There remain doubts over the availability of midfielders Dennis Praet and James Maddison, as well as Croatian centre-back Filip Benkovic.

Injured: Daniel Amartey, Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira

Doubtful: Dennis Praet, James Maddison, Filip Benkovic

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will be without Brazil international striker Wesley Moraes, who is nursing an injury. Defender Kortney Hause, Belgian centre-back Bjorn Engels and goalkeeper Tom Heaton are doubts for this game.

Injured: Wesley Moraes

Doubtful: Tom Heaton, Bjorn Engels, Kortney Hause

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, James Justin, Hamza Choudhury, Youri Tielemans, Demarai Gray, Ayoze Perez, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Trezeguet, Ollie Watkins, Jack Grealish

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Prediction

Leicester City might be short of players in midfield, with James Maddison, Wilfred Ndidi and Dennis Praet all potentially missing out. Much will rely on veteran striker Jamie Vardy, who has begun the season well and has been in good form for some time now.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, enjoyed a productive transfer window. Ollie Watkins looks like a shrewd acquisition, while Jack Grealish has so far been one of the best players in the league.

A close clash is expected, and a draw might be the final result.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Aston Villa

