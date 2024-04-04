Leicester City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024

Leicester City take on Birmingham City in round 41 of the Championship on Saturday (April 6).

Enzo Maresca's Leicester are coming off a 3-1 home win over Millwall in their previous outing. After Gabriel Sara had fired the visitors into a 20th-minute lead, Leicester responded through Kieran Dewsbury-Hall 13 minutes later.

The Foxes went in front through Stephy Mavididi just after the hour mark before veteran striker Jamie Vardy's strike in the third minute of stoppage time confirmed all three points. Snapping a two-game winless streak, Maresca's side are third in the standings, two points off leaders Ipswich Town (87) and have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Tony Mowbray's Birmingham are coming off a slender 1-0 home win over Preston in their last game. Jay Stansfield bagged the only goal of the match 22 minutes from time. The win has lifted the Blues to 22nd place in the standings, two points away from the drop zone, with six games to go.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Leicester-Birmingham Championship clash:

Leicester City vs Birmingham City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 137 meetings across competitions, Leicester lead Birmingham 60-51.

Leicester are unbeaten in eight games with Birmingham, winning six, including the last five. The reverse fixture saw the Foxes triumph 3-2 away, while their last meeting was a 3-0 home win for Leicester in the FA Cup third round.

The Foxes have won three of their last five home games, losing two.

Birmingham are winless in seven outings on the road, losing six, including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Leicester: W-L-L-D-W; Birmingham: W-L-L-L-L

Leicester City vs Birmingham City prediction

The two sides have had vastly different campaigns. While the Foxes are favourites to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, Birmingham are battling to stave off relegation.

In fact, Maresca's side - in their first season in the Championship after a decade - look good to win the title despite a recent slump. Meanwhile, the Blues' recent win was their first following four straight losses.

Leicester have had Birmingham's number in their recent head-to-head, with their last loss, 2-0 away, coming in the Championship in October 2011. Expect the Foxes to coast to a comfortable win.

Pick: Leicester City 2-1 Birmingham City

Leicester City vs Birmingham City betting tips

Tip-1: Leicester to win

Tip-2: Leicester to keep a clean sheet: No (The Foxes haven't kept one in four games across competitions.)

Tip-3: Over 2.5 goals: Yes (Five of their last six meetings have had at least three goals.)