Leicester City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29th 2025

By Shubham Dupare
Published Aug 28, 2025 19:19 GMT
Leicester City v Birmingham City - Sky Bet Championship - Source: Getty
Leicester City host Birmingham City in the Championship

Leicester City will welcome Birmingham City to King Power Stadium in the EFL Championship on Friday. Both teams have registered two wins from three league games thus far.

The hosts returned to winning ways after two games last week, recording a 1-0 away triumph over Charlton Athletic. Abdul Fatawu scored the match-winner in the 47th minute, with Boubakary Soumaré picking up the assist. They kept their first clean sheet of the season in that win and will look to build on that form.

Birmingham made it two wins in a row in the league last week, as Paik Seung-ho's first-half strike helped them defeat Oxford United 1-0 at home. They suffered their first loss of the season on Thursday as they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Port Vale in the Carabao Cup second round.

Leicester City vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 138 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the Foxes leading 61-51 in wins and 26 games ending in draws.
  • They last met in the 2023-24 campaign. Leicester secured a league double and also won the FA Cup fourth-round match.
  • Six of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.
  • Leicester have seen conclusive results in their last 10 home games in the Championship, recording seven wins.
  • Birmingham City have conceded one goal apiece in four of their five competitive games this season.
  • The Blues have failed to score in two of their last four meetings against the Foxes.
Leicester City vs Birmingham City Prediction

The Foxes registered a narrow win last week and will look to sign off before the international break with a home win here. They are on a six-game winning streak in this fixture, scoring 14 goals, and will look to build on that record.

Ricardo Pereira started from the bench last week and will likely do the same here. Harry Souttar and Bobby De Cordova-Reid remain long-term absentees for the hosts.

The Blues made it two wins in a row in the league last week while keeping their first clean sheet of the season. Nonetheless, they fell to a shock 1-0 loss to third-tier side Port Vale on Tuesday and will look to bounce back. They have lost their last four away games in this fixture, failing to score in two.

Alex Cochrane missed last week's league match due to an injury, but was back on the bench against Port Vale. Marvin Ducksch started against Vale but should return to the bench for this match.

Leicester have a good home record against the visitors and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Birmingham City

Leicester City vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

