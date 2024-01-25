Leicester City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27, 2024

Leicester City take on Birmingham City in an all-Championship FA Cup fourth-round clash at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Saturday (January 27).

Championship leaders Leicester opened their campaign in the Cup competition with a 3-2 win at Millwall in the third round. Meanwhile, Birmingham drew 1-1 at Hull City before winning the replay 2-1 at home in their Cup opener.

Enzo Maresca's Leicester have lost four times this season - all in the Championship - leading the standings by seven points over Ipswich Town. Meanwhile, Tony Mowbray's Birmingham are down in 20th place in the Championship.

Without further ado, here's a look at the head-to-head and key numbers, prediction and betting tips for the Leicester-Birmingham FA Cup game:

Leicester City vs Birmingham City head-to-head

In 136 meetings across competitions, Leicester lead Birmingham 59-51. The Foxes won their last meeting 3-2 in the Championship at Birmingham in December.

Leicester are unbeaten in seven games against Birmingham, winning five, including the last four.

The Foxes have three wins in their last five home games, losing once.

Birmingham have two wins in their last five road outings, losing once.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Leicester: D-L-W-W-W; Birmingham: W-W-D-D-L

Leicester City vs Birmingham City prediction

The two teams are at opposite ends of the spectrum. While the Foxes are leading the Championship, Birmingham are closer to the relegation zone.

However, in terms of recent form, the visitors are unbeaten in four games across competitions, while Leicester are winless in two. Maresca's side have had the better of Birmingham in recent head-to-head meetings, though.

Also considering the Championship leaders' better overall form this season, expect them to take the win.

Prediction: Leicester 2-1 Birmingham

Leicester City vs Birmingham City betting tips

Tip-1: Leicester to win

Tip-2: Leicester to keep a clean sheet: No (The Foxes have had just one shutout in their last six games across competitions and none in their last four.)

Tip-3: Game to have at least three goals: Yes (Only one of Leicester's last five meetings with Birmingham have produced less than three goals.)