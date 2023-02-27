Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2023

Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers lock horns at the King Power Stadium for a place in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday (February 28).

The Rovers head into the midweek clash on a run of three league wins and will look to continue in the same vein.

Leicester were left hovering just three points above the Premier League relegation zone following a 1-0 loss at home to leaders Arsenal on Saturday (February 25).

That followed a 3-0 humbling against Manchester United on February 19, which snapped their three-game winning streak. The Foxes’ luck appears to have run out, but they set out to secure another FA Cup quarterfinal appearance following successive 1-0 wins over Gillingham and Walsall in the first two rounds.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have enjoyed contrasting fortunes in the Championship, beating QPR 3-1 at Loftus Road for their third straight league win.

The Rovers have now put themselves in the promotion conversation, as they sit fourth in the standings with a three-point cushion over Norwich City outside the playoff places.

Having edged out Norwich in the opening round of the FA Cup, Blackburn saw off Birmingham City 1-0 after extra time in a fourth round replay after the first game had ended 2-2.

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 38 wins from their last 98 meetings, Blackburn boast a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Leicester have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while 25 games have ended all square.

The Foxes are unbeaten in their last nine home games against Blackburn, winning four, since December 1994.

Blackburn are unbeaten in nine games across competitions, winning four, since a 4-0 loss to Rotherham United in January.

Leicester have won just once in their last five games at the King Power Stadium, losing three and drawing one since the start of December.

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Leicester have endured a rocky Premier League campaign and are in for another tough 90 minutes against a spirited Blackburn side who have lost just once this year. An end-to-end affair could ensue, with the more experienced Leicester side likely to deliver the goods in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Blackburn Rovers

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last ten clashes.)

