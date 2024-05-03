Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2024

Leicester City will welcome Blackburn Rovers to King Power Stadium in their final EFL Championship match of the 2023-24 season on Saturday.

The hosts secured the Championship title earlier this week, with a commanding 3-0 away win over Preston North End. Jamie Vardy bagged a brace and Kasey McAteer added the third goal of the match in the 67th minute. They are on a three-game winning streak in the league and will look to sign off with another victory.

The visitors have been a bit inconsistent in their recent league outings, with just one win from their last five games. They were held to a goalless draw at home by Coventry City last week and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

They are in 19th place in the league standings at the moment with 50 points, three more than 22nd-placed Birmingham City. They need a point from this match to avoid relegation. If they lose, while Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle win and Sheffield Wednesday avoid defeat, they will drop to the third tier.

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 100 times in all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors leading 39-36 in wins and 25 games ending in draws.

Five of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Leicester City have just one win in their last three meetings against Blackburn Rovers, with that triumph coming away from home in the reverse fixture in October.

After failing to keep a clean sheet in seven consecutive games in all competitions, the hosts have kept two clean sheets in a row.

Leicester have not registered a league double over Blackburn since the 1991-92 season.

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

The Foxes will finish the season as the league champions and will return to the Premier League after just one season in the second tier. With the championship and promotion secured, they will now look to finish the season with 100 points.

They have won their last four home games in the league, scoring 12 goals while conceding just thrice, and are strong favorites. Enzo Maresca has a clean bill of health and is likely to field a strong squad in front of the home crowd.

The Riversiders have endured a poor run of form in the league recently, failing to score in five of their last eight games. Interestingly, two of their three wins in the Championship in 2024 have come in their travels.

Nonetheless, considering the current form of the Foxes and their home advantage in this fixture, we back Leicester to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Leicester City 3-1 Blackburn Rovers

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Abdul Fatawu to score or assist any time - Yes