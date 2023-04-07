Leicester City host Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium on Saturday (April 8) in the Premier League.

The hosts have endured a near-disastrous campaign, finding themselves in the drop zone, prompting the dismissal of manager Brendan Rodgers. Leicester lost 2-1 to in-form Aston Villa in their last game. They looked set to head towards a draw before a loose pass from Wilfred Ndidi saw the Villans score a late winner. Leicester are 19th in the Premier League with 25 points from 29 games and are just two points above last-placed Southampton.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have also had their struggles this season and find themselves in a battle for survival. They lost 2-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion in their last game. Bournemouth created chances to get on the scoresheet but failed to convert before the Seagulls sealed the win late on.

Leicester City vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Leicester and Bournemouth, who trail 8-7.

The visitors have won their last two games in the fixture after winning just one of their previous six.

The Cherries are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

Leicester have picked up just 12 points at home in the league this season. Only Southampton (10) have picked up fewer.

Bournemouth have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 57 times.

The Foxes have scored 40 league goals this season, the highest of any team in the bottom half of the Premier League.

Leicester City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Leicester are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in eight games across competitions. They have lost their last four games at the King Power Stadium.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games and four of their last six. They have lost all but one of their last ten games away from home and could lose this one.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Bournemouth

Leicester City vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six matchups)

