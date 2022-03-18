Leicester City vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th March 2022 

A rejuvenated Brentford side will make a trip to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City in Round 30 of the Premier League on Sunday.

While the Bees have won their last two games, Leicester have lost their last two and will seek to end their dry spell.

A 2-0 first-leg victory meant despite losing 2-1 against Rennes in the return leg on Thursday, Leicester reached the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals. The Foxes will now turn their attention to the Premier League where they were denied a third win on the bounce, as they lost 2-0 against Arsenal on March 13.

With 33 points from 26 games, Leicester are 12th in the league table, two points off Southampton in the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, Brentford are three places behind Leicester, having picked up 30 points from 29 games. The Bees made it two wins from two after losing 2-0 to Newcastle United on home turf.

They followed that up with 3-1 victory at Norwich City on March 5. which saw their nine-game winless run come to an end.

Leicester City vs Brentford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 14 wins from the last 30 meetings between the two teams, Leicester boast a superior record in this fixture.

Brentford have picked up six wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on ten occasions.

The Foxes are currently on a three-game winning streak against Brentford, scoring six goals and conceding two.

Leicester City head into Sunday’s game unbeaten in their last four home games, including wins in their last two.

Brentford have picked up just one away win in their last ten league games, losing seven and drawing two.

Leicester City vs Brentford Prediction

With just three points separating Leicester and Brentford in the bottom half of the table, an action-packed contest could ensue. However, the Foxes could continue their fine home form and emerge victorious, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Brentford.

Leicester City vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Leicester City.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (Two of their last three meetings have seen three or more goals being scored).

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have struggled at the defensive end, where they have shipped 45 goals each this season).

Edited by Bhargav