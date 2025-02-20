Leicester City vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st February 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Brentford lock horns with Leicester City in an important encounter at the King Power Stadium on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Leicester City vs Brentford Preview

Brentford are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged West Ham United to a narrow 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Foxes slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Leicester City vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City have a good historical record against Brentford and have won 15 out of the 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's seven victories.

After a winless run of eight matches at home against Brentford in league competitions, Leicester City are unbeaten in their last four such games in the Premier League.

Brentford were on a winless run of eight matches on the trot against Leicester City in the Premier League before they secured a 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture last year.

Leicester City have lost each of their last five matches at home in the Premier League and have never endured a run of six such defeats on the trot in the history of the competition.

After a winless run of nine matches away from home in the Premier League, Brentford have won their last three such games.

Leicester City vs Brentford Prediction

Leicester City have their work cut out for themselves this season and have largely failed to adapt to the rigours of the top flight. The hosts have been shockingly poor at the King Power Stadium and have a point to prove this week.

Brentford pulled off a convincing victory in the reverse fixture but have issues of their own to address ahead of this game. The Bees are in better shape at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 0-2 Brentford

Leicester City vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Brentford to keep a clean sheet - Yes

