Leicester City vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2022

Leicester City are set to play Brentford at the King Power Stadium on Sunday in the English Premier League.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla in their most recent friendly game. A goal from midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall secured the win for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City.

Brentford, on the other hand, beat Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis 1-0 in their most recent friendly fixture. French attacker Bryan Mbeumo scored the only goal of the game to secure the win for Thomas Frank's Brentford.

Leicester City vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Leicester City hold the clear advantage, having won all four games.

Veteran striker Jamie Vardy was once again among the goals last season for Leicester City, registering 15 goals in the league.

Winger Harvey Barnes managed 10 league assists for Leicester City last season.

For Brentford, Ivan Toney was the star last season; the 26-year old scored 12 league goals.

French attacker Bryan Mbeumo registered 11 goal contributions in the league.

Leicester City vs Brentford Prediction

Leicester City finished 8th in the league last season, and were an frustratingly inconsistent outfit. The Foxes have been inactive in the transfer market so far, and the departure of long-serving goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to Nice has further dilapidated their squad.

Further outgoings could be in the offing, with important players like James Maddison and Wesley Fofana attracting heavy interest from Premier League clubs. Manager Brendan Rodgers will surely be frustrated, as uncertainity continues to swirl around the club's most valuable assets.

Brentford, on the other hand, surprised many by finishing 13th in the league last season. Unlike Leicester City, Brentford have been extremely active in the transfer market, with left-back Aaron Hickey, attacker Keane Lewis-Potter and goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha all joining the club.

Some would say that Brentford have signed the players Leicester City would usually target and sign. By holding on to stars like Ivan Toney and Christian Norgaard, Brentford should ideally look to replicate the success of last season, with an understanding that they overachieved last season.

Brentford produced some upsets last season; would beating Leicester City this season qualify as one?

Prediction: Leicester City 1-2 Brentford

Leicester City vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brentford

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first- Yes

