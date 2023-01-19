Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st January 2023

A struggling Leicester City will host the in-form Brighton & Hove Albion at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. The Foxes will be looking to snap their four-game losing streak in the Premier League this weekend.

Brendan Rodgers' side find themselves perilously close to the relegation zone right now with just two points separating them from West Ham United in 18th. After getting off to an abysmal start to the 2022-23 season, Leicester City seemed to have found some form ahead of the World Cup break.

But pandemonium has returned since club football resumed in late December and their only win since then has come against MK Dons in the League Cup and Gillingham in the FA Cup.

They suffered a 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in their latest outing. Brennan Johnson's second-half brace got Forest the three points and it was a well-deserved win for Steve Cooper's men who had limited the Foxes to just one shot on target.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion are flying under Roberto De Zerbi. They beat Liverpool 3-0 at the AMEX last weekend as Solly March bagged a brace and Danny Welbeck produced a sublime finish to secure all three points for Brighton.

They are on a three-game winning run in all tournaments and the Seagulls have had no qualms finding the back of the net on a prolific basis of late. They average over three goals per game in their last five outings and their European aspirations are still very much alive.

They will be hoping to make quick work of an out-of-sorts Leicester City side on Saturday as they visit the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City @LCFC



#LEIBHA Patson Daka pounces in last season's home match with the Seagulls 🎞️ Patson Daka pounces in last season's home match with the Seagulls 🎞️#LEIBHA https://t.co/cVArTf5rhd

Leicester City were unbeaten in their first eight Premier League games against Brighton, winning six and drawing two. But they've lost wo of their last three against the Seagulls.

Leicester City have lost just one of their last 10 home league games against Brighton.

Leicester City lost six Premier League games in a row through August and September earlier this season. They are currently on another four-game losing streak. The last time they had two separate losing streaks of 5+ games was in the 1977-78 season.

If Brighton win on Saturday, they will have won three Premier League games in a row for only the second time ever. They did it first under Chrus Hughton in the 2017-18 season.

Brighton's average of 1.94 goals per game this term is their highest ever in a top-flight campaign.

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Brighton look like a well-oiled machine under De Zerbi. They could prove to be too hot to handle for an insipid Leicester City. This could be yet another forgettable outing for Rodgers' men.

Prediction: Leicester City 0-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brigton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to keep a clean sheet - Yes

