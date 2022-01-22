Leicester City vs Brighton Prediction and Betting tips | 23rd January 2022

Leicester City host Brighton & Hove Albion in a mid-table Premier League clash on Sunday. This will be their final league fixture ahead of the international break, so both sides will be hoping for a win here.

The hosts fell to a 3-2 home loss against Tottenham Hotspur in their first league game of the year on Thursday. Brighton are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions and earned a hard-fought point against Chelsea in their previous outing.

Premier League @premierleague in their sights Spurs and Man Utd keep the topin their sights Spurs and Man Utd keep the top 4️⃣ in their sights 👀 https://t.co/BsSrSyNUcr

The two sides met four times in 2021, twice in the Premier League and once apiece in the FA Cup and League Cup. Three games went the Foxes' way and the Seagulls secured one win.

Leicester City vs Brighton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 40 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. The Foxes lead 19-14 in wins while seven games have ended in a draw.

Brighton have the fourth-worst attacking record in the league (22 goals scored) and only seventh-placed Wolves have scored fewer goals than them in the upper half of the league table.

The Seagulls have lost one away game this season while five of the hosts' seven wins this term have come at home.

No team has played more draws this season (11) than Brighton.

Brighton can secure a league double over the Foxes for just the third time in their history, if they can manage a win here, having beaten them at home earlier this season.

Leicester City have eight wins in their last 11 meetings with the visitors.

Leicester City vs Brighton Prediction

Both teams head into the game with some key absentees. Jamie Vardy, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are not available for the hosts. The visitors won't be able to call upon the services of Yves Bissouma, Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana.

Leicester City @LCFC ‍



Brendan Rodgers gives the latest fitness news for the weekend Daniel Amartey is back from #AFCON2021 and in contention for #LeiBha Brendan Rodgers gives the latest fitness news for the weekend Daniel Amartey is back from #AFCON2021 and in contention for #LeiBha 💪‍Brendan Rodgers gives the latest fitness news for the weekend ⬇️

Their most recent meeting in the Carabao Cup ended in a 2-2 draw in October, with Leicester moving into the next round on penalties. The starting XI there for both sides consisted of some second-choice players.

It is expected that a similar starting XI will have to be fielded by Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter in this game. A stalemate looks like the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Brighton.

Leicester City vs Brighton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (There have been under 2.5 goals scored in 10 of Brighton's last 11 games)

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 3: Either side to keep a clean sheet - No (Leicester have just three clean sheets in the Premier League; Brighton have two in their last 10 games)

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Shardul Sant