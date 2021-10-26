Leicester City vs Brighton prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Leicester City host Brighton at the King Power Stadium in round four of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, with both sides having solid starts to the season.

Leicester City are currently ninth in the Premier League and are unbeaten in their last four games across all competitions. Brendan Rodgers' side will hope to continue their good form with a win against Brighton on Wednesday.

After starting the season brilliantly, Brighton have faltered of late. Graham Potter's side have only managed to win one of their last five games across all competitions and are currently fifth in the Premier League.

The Seagulls will look to bounce back with a win against Leicester City on Wednesday.

Both sides have had some strong showings this season and will want to win Wednesday's game in order to progress to the next round of the competition.

Leicester City vs Brighton Head-to-Head

Leicester City have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Brighton winning only one.

Brighton's solitary victory came earlier this season back in September as Graham Potter's side beat Leicester City 2-1. Goals from Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck secured the three points on the night, while Jamie Vardy got on the scoresheet for Leicester.

Leicester City Form Guide: L-D-W-W-W

Brighton Form Guide: W-D-D-D-L

Leicester City vs Brighton Team News

Jamie Vardy could miss Wednesday's game

Leicester City

Leicester City will have a host of players missing for Wednesday's fixture. Jamie Vardy is a doubt for the game, while Marc Albrighton, Wilfred Ndidi, Wesley Fofana, James Justin and Nampalys Mendy are all out injured.

Injured: Marc Albrighton, Wilfred Ndidi, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Nampalys Mendy

Doubtful: Jamie Vardy

Suspended: None

Brighton

Brighton have no new injury worries following their 4-1 loss to Brighton last time out. Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Danny Welbeck, Steven Alzate

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Brighton Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Danny Ward; Caglar Soyunce, Jannik Vestergaard, Daniel Amartey; Ryan Bertrand, Hamza Choudhury, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Timothy Castagne; Ademola Lookman, Ayoze Perez; Patson Daka

Brighton Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jason Steele; Marc Cucurella, Shane Duffy, Adam Webster, Tariq Lamptey; Alexis Mac Allister, Taylor Richards, Pascal Gross, Enock Mwepu; Aaron Connolly, Leandro Trossard

Leicester City vs Brighton Prediction

Despite both sides having strong seasons so far, Leicester are in a better run of form than Brighton at the moment and that should come to the fore in Wednesday's game.

We predict a tight game, with Leicester City coming away with a win.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Brighton

Edited by Peter P