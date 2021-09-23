Leicester City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips - 25th September 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another round of fixtures this weekend as Leicester City lock horns with Burnley in an important game at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester City vs Burnley Preview

Leicester City are in 12th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and have been surprisingly inconsistent this season. The Foxes were stunned by Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous league match and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Burnley have also had their problems in the Premier League this season and are in 19th place in the league table. The away side is yet to win a league game at the moment and will look to pull off an upset in this fixture.

Leicester City vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Burnley have a surprisingly impressive record against Leicester City and have won 46 games against the hosts, as opposed to the Foxes' 38 victories.

Leicester City have a dominant force as far as the recent record is concerned, however, and are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games against Burnley.

Burnley are struggling at the moment and have managed only one point from their last eight matches in the Premier League.

The Clarets have the smallest squad in the Premier League this season, with only 17 players available for selection.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has a flawless record against Burnley and has managed a victory in all his five games against the away side.

With five goals and one assist in his last six Premier League games, Jamie Vardy is Leicester City's chief goal threat and will look to add to his tally on Saturday.

Leicester City vs Burnley Prediction

Leicester City have excelled in the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers and will need to address their recent slump this weekend. The Foxes have excellent players in their ranks and the likes of Jamie Vardy and James Maddison will need to step up at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City @LCFC "We just said in there to the players that it was a really difficult game at times." - Chris Davies on #MilLei "We just said in there to the players that it was a really difficult game at times." - Chris Davies on #MilLei 💭

Burnley have struggled in the Premier League and will need to work hard to avoid relegation this season. Leicester City are the better team on paper and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-0 Burnley

Leicester City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leicester City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Burnley FC @BurnleyOfficial



Read what the gaffer had to say ahead of Saturday's trip to the King Power Stadium ⬇️



#LEIBUR | #UTC 💬 Dyche: “It is a nice problem to have because for many seasons I have been mentioning adding to the quality and layering up the squad."Read what the gaffer had to say ahead of Saturday's trip to the King Power Stadium ⬇️ 💬 Dyche: “It is a nice problem to have because for many seasons I have been mentioning adding to the quality and layering up the squad."



Read what the gaffer had to say ahead of Saturday's trip to the King Power Stadium ⬇️



#LEIBUR | #UTC

Also Read

Tip 3 - Jamie Vardy to score anytime - YES

Tip 4 - Bold prediction - Burnley to win by a one-goal margin

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi