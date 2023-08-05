Leicester City vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th August 2023

Leicester City are set to play Coventry City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday in the EFL Championship.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Liverpool in their most recent game. Goals from Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, midfielder Bobby Clark, Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and Scottish winger Ben Doak sealed the deal for Liverpool.

Coventry City, on the other hand, beat Exeter City 2-1 in their most recent game. Goals from striker Matt Godden and midfielder Ben Sheaf secured the win for Coventry City. Defender Vince Harper scored the goal for Exeter City.

Leicester City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 86 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Coventry City have won 25 games, lost 37 and drawn 24.

Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho managed 10 goal contributions in 11 league starts for Leicester City last season.

Zambian striker Patson Daka managed eight goal contributions in 13 league starts for Leicester City last season.

Striker Jamie Vardy managed seven goal contributions in 19 league starts for Leicester City last season.

Midfielder Gustavo Hamer managed 21 goal contributions in 42 league starts for Coventry City last season.

Leicester City vs Coventry City Prediction

Leicester City, predictably, have seen their big stars leave the club following their relegation to the Championship. England internationals James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have joined Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United respectively, fetching Leicester City a combined fee of €90 million.

Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans and Turkish centre-back Caglar Soyuncu have left on free transfers as well. However, they have managed to make some savvy acquisitions; the likes of Conor Coady, Harry Winks and Stephy Mavdidi have joined the club.

They have also appointed former Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca as their new boss. Leicester City are clearly aiming for a quick promotion; but there is likely to be more transfer window action, in terms of both incomings and outgoings.

Coventry City, too, have lost a big star in Viktor Gyokeres; the Swedish striker managed 33 goal contributions in the league last season, and Sporting CP decided to acquire him for a fee of €20 million.

The club enjoyed a good season last season, finishing 5th in the league. To replace Gyokeres, the club have signed American attacker Haji Wright, while striker Ellis Simms has moved from Everton as well.

Leicester City to win this game.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Coventry City

Leicester City vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Leicester City

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Coventry City to score first- yes