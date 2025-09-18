Leicester City vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

Leicester City take on Coventry City in the sixth round of games in the Championship on Saturday. Both sides are in the top half of the fledgling standings.

Ad

Marti Cifuentes' Leicester are coming off a 2-2 draw at Oxford United last weekend. Following early goals from either side, Aaron Ramsey saw red, and Oxford capitalised on their numerical advantage when Boubakary Soumare put through his own net on the cusp of half-time.

Leicester, though, hit back through Ricardo Pereira 11 minutes later as a share of the spoils ensued. The draw snapped the Foxes' two-game winning streak, keeping them fourth in the points table, with 10 points from five games, winning three.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Frank Lampard's Coventry are also coming off a draw in their most recent outing, a 1-1 home stalemate with Norwich City. Mathias Kvistgaarden's 17th-minute opener for Norwich nearly proved to be the winner for the visitors before Haji Wright's dramatic 96th-minute equaliser salvaged Coventry's blushes.

A third draw for the Sky Blues sees themselves in sixth place in the standings, with nine points from five outings, winning two.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Leicester-Convetry Championship contest at the King Power Stadium:

Ad

Leicester City vs Coventry City head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 88 meetings across competitions, Leceister lead Coventry 38-26 but lost their last matchup, 3-1 away in the Championship in January.

The aforementioned win is Coventry's first against the Foxes in eight meetings, losing three.

Leicester have won their last four competitive home games, including both this season.

Coventry have won once in five road outings across competitions since last season, losing twice.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Leicester: D-W-W-L-L; Coventry: D-D-L-W-W

Ad

Leicester City vs Coventry City prediction

Both sides have made good starts to the season, especially Coventry, who are unbeaten and scored an impressive 15 times in five games as they look determined for a Premier League return.

In terms of head-to-head, though, the Foxes have an advantage and have dominated recent meetings, winning nine of 19 matchups, losing twice. Leicester haven't lost to the Sky Blues in 10 home meetings since a 3-1 reverse in the Premier League in April 2001.

Ad

It's a tough matchup to call, but considering Coventry's better start to the season, expect them to hold on for a share of the spoils away from home.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Coventry City

Leicester City vs Coventry City betting tips

Tip-1: Draw

Tip-2: Both teams to score (Both have netted in six of their last eight meetings.)

Tip-3: Over 1.5 goals (Ten of their last 11 matchups have had at least two goals.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More