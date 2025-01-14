Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Crystal Palace take on Leicester City in an important encounter at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best this season. The Eagles defeated Stockport by a narrow 1-0 scoreline in the FA Cup in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table and have struggled over the past year. The Foxes thrashed QPR by a 6-2 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City have a slight edge over Crystal Palace and have won 30 out of the 80 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 28 victories.

Leicester City are unbeaten in their last four matches at home against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with their most recent such game ending in a 0-0 stalemate in October 2022.

After a run of four consecutive victories against Leicester City between 2017 and 2019 in the Premier League, Crystal Palace have won only one of their last nine such games against the Foxes.

Leicester City have lost each of their last five matches in the Premier League - their longest such run in the competition so far this season.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last five away games in the Premier League.

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Leicester City have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove going into this game. The Foxes are in the midst of a slump and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm.

Crystal Palace have also been in poor form so far and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Crystal Palace

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

