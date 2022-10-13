Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th October 2022

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City outfit in an important clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have slumped after a strong start to their campaign. The Eagles edged Leeds United to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The Foxes suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leicester City have a slight edge over Crystal Palace and have won 30 out of the 77 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Eagles' 27 victories.

Leicester City have won each of their last three Premier League home matches against Crystal Palace - more than they had managed in the seven league games preceding this run.

Crystal Palace did the league double over Leicester City in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns but are winless in their last six Premier League games against the Foxes.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League games against teams in the relegation zone, with their previous such defeat coming against Burnley in 2020.

Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Leicester City have dropped 35 points from winning positions in the Premier League - the most by any team in the competition during this period.

Crystal Palace have won only two Premier League matches so far this season, and both victories have come after conceding the first goal.

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Crystal Palace are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League this season and will need to justify their potential this season. The likes of Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha have flattered to deceive so far and will need to step up in this fixture.

Leicester City have several problems to address at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Crystal Palace

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Leicester City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wilfried Zaha to score - Yes

