Leicester City vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st May 2023

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Leicester City take on Sean Dyche's Everton side in an important encounter at the King Power Stadium on Monday.

Leicester City vs Everton Preview

Everton are currently in 19th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The Toffees slumped to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Leicester City, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have also endured a dismal season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Leeds United last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Leicester City vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good record against Leicester City and have won 45 out of the 118 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 39 victories.

Leicester City won the reverse fixture by a 2-0 margin and will be looking to complete a Premier League double over Everton for only the second time in their history.

Everton have won their last two games away from home against Leicester City in the Premier League - they have never won three such matches on the trot.

After 13 of the first 18 meetings between Leicester City and Everton ended in draws in the Premier League, the two teams have shared the spoils in only two of their last 15 such games.

Everton have lost four of their last five games away from home in the Premier League on Mondays and have failed to score goals in four of these matches.

Leicester City vs Everton Prediction

Leicester City have struggled this season and find themselves in the relegation zone at the moment. The Foxes play arguably their most important game of the season this weekend and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Everton were thoroughly outplayed by Newcastle United last week and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-2 Everton

Leicester City vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jamie Vardy to score - Yes

