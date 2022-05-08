Leicester City vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th May 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City take on Frank Lampard's Everton outfit at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Leicester City vs Everton Preview

Leicester City are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The Foxes crashed out of the Europa Conference League at the hands of AS Roma in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Everton, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have endured an abysmal campaign so far. The Toffees stunned Chelsea with a 1-0 victory last weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Leicester City vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Everton have a good record against Leicester City and have won 44 out of 116 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Leicester City's 38 victories.

15 of the 31 Premier League matches played between Leicester City and Everton have resulted in draws - the highest draw rate of any fixture in the competition.

Everton won their previous away league game against Leicester City and will be looking to win consecutive away Premier League matches for the first time in over 25 years.

Leicester City have alternated between victory and defeat in their last six home matches against Everton, with their five previous home games against the Toffees producing stalemates.

Leicester City are winless in their last two Premier League matches at home but are unbeaten in their last six games at the venue.

Leicester City vs Everton Prediction

Leicester City are struggling to come to terms with their phase of transition under Brendan Rodgers and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The hosts have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Everton are fighting a relegation battle at the moment and will need to put their best foot forward this month. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Leicester City 1-1 Everton

Leicester City vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Everton to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jamie Vardy to score - Yes

