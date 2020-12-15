Leicester City vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City host Everton at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night, with the Foxes entertaining the possibility of going top of the Premier League at the completion of the 13th round of fixtures.

A win for Leicester City in this game, coupled with a draw between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, would send them top.

However, Brendan Rodgers will realize that table position at this stage of the season doesn't really matter, especially given what the Foxes went through last season.

On Sunday night, though, they were rampant at the King Power, as Brighton and Hove Albion were sent to the cleaners. A Jamie Vardy goal sandwiched in between two James Maddison strikes allowed Leicester to be out of sight by halftime against the hapless Seagulls.

"It's unbelievable, isn't it?" 📜



A word on @Vardy7, who last night entered the 🔝 2️⃣0️⃣ of the Premier League's all-time goalscoring charts 📊 pic.twitter.com/qIytX3GLRh — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 14, 2020

Everton also recorded an impressive win over the weekend, as they beat Chelsea 1-0, thanks to a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty.

Carlo Ancelotti will take heart from the fact they were resolute and that Jordan Pickford made a few important interventions to take home his first clean sheet since the end of the season.

💪 | “The gaffer talked about the last time we played Chelsea here when Duncan was in charge – he wanted to see that spirit and fight."@JPickford1 💙 — Everton (@Everton) December 14, 2020

Leicester City vs Everton Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Everton have beaten Leicester City 43 times before, while the Toffees have won this fixture 38 times. A total of 32 draws have been played between these sides in 113 previous matches.

Leicester City form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide: L-D-W-D-L

Leicester City vs Everton Team News

Following the drubbing of Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said that he will be in no hurry to rush any of his players back from injuries. That also means Timothy Castagne may not make the starting XI for this game.

Injured: Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu

Doubtful: Timothy Castagne

Suspended: None

Everton are still without their two options for the left-back position, in Lucas Digne and Fabian Delph. Seamus Coleman, though, is likely to play a part in this game at some point, if not start. James Rodriguez is a doubt after the Colombian missed the last game against Chelsea.

Injured: Lucas Digne, Fabian Delph, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: Seamus Coleman, James Rodriguez

Suspended: None

Leicester City vs Everton Predicted XI

Leicester City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs; Marc Albrighton, Youri Tielemans, Nampalys Mendy, James Justin; Harvey Barnes, James Maddison; Jamie Vardy

Everton Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jordan Pickford; Mason Holgate, Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Ben Godfrey; Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Gylfi Sigurdsson; Alex Iwobi, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Leicester City vs Everton Prediction

We are predicting a narrow win for Leicester City due to the presence of Vardy against what isn't a full strength Everton defensive set-up.

Prediction: Leicester City 2-1 Everton